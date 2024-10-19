More Than 1,700 People Evacuated From Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Another 1,729 people were evacuated from the frontline areas of Donetsk region.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Military District Administration.

“In just one day, Russians fired 10 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. 1,729 people were evacuated from the front line, including 740 children,” Filashkin wrote.

According to the head of the military administration, one person was killed and two wounded in Kurakhove, Pokrovsk district, and private houses and multi-storey buildings, a shopping center and a supermarket were damaged. A person died in Hirnyk and 6 five-story buildings were damaged. A house, a shop and an infrastructure facility were damaged in Pokrovsk; two houses and a power line were damaged in Hryshyne.

In Kramatorsk district, two houses, a non-residential building, and a power line were damaged in Piskunivka. In Kostyantynivka, 12 private houses, two administrative buildings and two power lines were damaged.

In the Chasovoyarska community of Bakhmut district, 6 private houses and a high-rise building were damaged.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian military killed two residents of Donetsk region and injured two more over the past day, October 18.

Photo: Vadym Filashkin / Facebook