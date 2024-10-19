At Meeting Of G7 Defense Ministers, Umerov Calls For Investment In Ukrainian Defense Industry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the G7 meeting of defense ministers in Naples, Defense Rustem Umerov invited partners to invest in the Ukrainian defense industry.

“Defense is now the most important priority for us and our key partners. For the first time in 51 years, the G7 defense ministers have come together to discuss global security. I am grateful to the Italian Minister of Defense for inviting Ukraine. This is a powerful signal for us,” Umiyarov said.

He thanked the partners for their support of Ukraine and its military, who are bravely resisting Russian aggression.

“We talked about the development of the defense industry in Ukraine, Europe and the world. I invited our partners to invest in our defense industry. The opening of production facilities in Ukraine will speed up the supply of weapons and ammunition,” Umerov emphasized.

The Minister informed about the situation at the frontline and presented the President's Victory Plan. He also called for accelerating the delivery of the promised aid, which is critical for the protection of civilians and the military. Umerov also emphasized the need for active participation of the allies in training Ukrainian brigades and providing them with modern weapons.

“Autocracies are not afraid of escalation, so our decisions must be bold. Unity makes us stronger,” Umerov summarized.

