President: More Effective Ukraine Is On Battlefield, Sooner Prisoners Will Return

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the more effective Ukraine is on the battlefield and in diplomacy, the sooner Ukrainian prisoners of war will return.

According to Ukrinform, Zelensky said this in a message posted on .

“First of all, today I am grateful to our team that deals with exchanges and to all Ukrainian - each unit - who replenish the exchange fund for our state. I am proud of all of you and thank you for your help in freeing our people from Russian captivity. It is important to realize that nothing happens for nothing. We always need strong positions for Ukraine . We always need to increase the capabilities of our country. In times of war, results are only achieved. I am grateful to everyone who ensures this,” Zelensky emphasized.

Video: OP

He reminded that 95 more Ukrainians had been returned from Russian captivity. Most of them are privates and sergeants, 26 officers. They are defenders of Mariupol, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv and Kherson regions. Some of them are Azov fighters. Also, Maksym Butkevych, a Ukrainian human rights activist who went to defend Ukraine after the outbreak of a full-scale war.

“All those who have been returned are now being provided with the necessary assistance. And we continue to work to free our people: military and civilians. This is a very difficult process, but the more effective we are on the battlefield and in diplomacy, the sooner we will be able to return others. We are finding out the fate of everyone who may be in captivity. We are trying very hard to bring everyone back,” Zelensky said.

He thanked the Armed Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine, the GUR, the Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ombudsman, the Coordination Headquarters - everyone who is involved and helping. He also thanked the partners - those countries and leaders who strengthen Ukraine's position in this work.

Invitation to NATO“most important”, otherwise war“won't end” -'s office chief

“And whenever there is such an opportunity, we talk to leaders during our visits about the need for Ukrainians to be at home - all those who are captured by Russia,” Zelensky added.

As reported by Ukrinform , President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the return of 95 more Ukrainians from Russian captivity, 20 of whom were sentenced to life imprisonment in Russia.

Among them are 34 Azov servicemen who defended Mariupol for almost three months, as well as human rights activist, journalist and military officer Maksym Butkevych, who was sentenced to 13 years in prison in Russia.

Photo: OP