Coal Mine Collapse In Afghanistan's Samangan Kills One

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Local authorities in Samangan province have announced that one miner has died after the collapse of a coal mine in the Darra-e-Suf district of this province.

Hashmatullah Rahmani, the spokesperson for the provincial command in Samangan, stated in a press release that the incident occurred on Friday, October 18, in the Darra-e-Suf district.

He confirmed that the individual who lost his life was named Hassan Agha, a resident of Komaj Yom village in the Darra-e-Suf district.

Previously, coal miners in Samangan have also died in similar incidents involving mine collapses and explosions.

The primary reasons for such incidents are the lack of proper mining standards and insufficient equipment.

Samangan province, located in northern Afghanistan, is considered a significant region due to its vast natural resources.

Despite the province's rich mineral reserves, mining remains highly dangerous, especially with unregulated practices. As winter approaches, the demand for coal increases, exacerbating the risk of further accidents due to unsafe working conditions.

Urgent reforms and improved safety measures are necessary to prevent such tragedies in the future.

