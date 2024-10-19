II Almaty International Puppet Theater Festival Set For October
10/19/2024 7:02:05 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The II Almaty International Festival of Puppet Theaters will
take place from October 21 to 24, Azernews
reports.
The festival will feature the best puppet theater collectives
from Azerbaijan, China, Poland, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria,
Georgia, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Russia, and Kazakhstan.
Organized by the Kazakhstan State Puppet Theater with the
support of the Almaty city administration, the festival aims to
introduce audiences to modern puppet shows, strengthen
international creative relations, and create a platform for
fostering innovative ideas in theater.
The festival promises to be a vibrant event in the cultural life
of the city, serving as an important platform for exchanging
experiences and ideas among puppet masters.
In addition to performances featuring unique puppet characters,
the festival will also include educational creative meetings and
master classes.
