Baku Prepares For COP29: Traffic Management Monitoring Underway For Safe Event Logistics
Date
10/19/2024 4:03:07 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
As part of the preparatory process for the COP29 climate
conference, scheduled to take place in Baku from November 11-22,
traffic management monitoring is being conducted in the capital to
ensure safe and uninterrupted traffic during the event,
Azernews reports citing the COP29 Operating
Company.
Monitoring activities on October 19, from 11:00 AM to 3:30 PM,
included testing the accommodation facilities in the city center
for conference participants, along with designated bus routes to
the Heydar Aliyev Center and Heydar Aliyev International Airport.
Special vehicles assigned to COP29 were also involved.
Over 20 cars and 15 buses participated in the monitoring
conducted by the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, the Ministry
of Internal Affairs, and the Azerbaijan Ground Transport Agency.
Notably, the intra-city monitoring was carried out without imposing
traffic restrictions. The main objective of these measures is to
test traffic patterns for special vehicles to manage potential road
congestion during the COP29 conference. Approximately 350 trained
COP29 volunteers are also participating in the simulations to
ensure readiness for their roles during the event.
Additionally, monitoring will continue on the night of October
20, from 2:30 AM to 4:30 AM, with partial road restrictions. This
phase will involve simulations with designated buses, taxis, and
special service vehicles around central hotels, Baku Stadium (the
event venue), and Heydar Aliyev International Airport.
MENAFN19102024000195011045ID1108797102
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.