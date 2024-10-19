Israeli airstrike in northern Lebanon results in deaths of 23 members of same family

(MENAFN) A recent Israeli in northern Lebanon has reportedly resulted in the deaths of 23 members of the same family, with six others suffering serious injuries. The attack targeted a small apartment building in the village of Aito, situated in a predominantly Christian area and away from Hezbollah's main strongholds.



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been conducting a ground operation in Lebanon since late last month, following an escalation of cross-border hostilities that began with the onset of the conflict in Gaza. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has reported that over 2,200 individuals have lost their lives in Lebanon since the conflict intensified in October 2023. Additionally, Lebanese authorities estimate that around 1.2 million people have been displaced within the country due to ongoing violence.



On Tuesday, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency confirmed the fatalities from the airstrike, stating that 23 refugees from southern Lebanon were killed in Aito. Leila Molana-Allen, a special correspondent for PBS in the Middle East, noted that all victims belonged to the same family. She reported that six survivors are in critical condition, highlighting the tragic nature of the incident: “Nearly an entire family line [was] wiped out in a moment.” This family had relocated to northern Lebanon after enduring relentless bombardment in their Shiite village in the south.



Arab News also reported on the incident, quoting a local member of parliament who claimed that one of the deceased was affiliated with Hezbollah. The ongoing conflict has significantly impacted civilian populations, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation in the region. As tensions remain high, the international community continues to watch closely for developments in this escalating crisis.

