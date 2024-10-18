BPS Wins Relay Bronze In CBSE National Athletic Meet

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Birla Public School (BPS) won the 4x100 relay bronze in the CBSE National Athletic Meet, marking the institution's first national athletic medal. The team comprised Abdullah Waheedy (X-J), Shriyansh Ranjan Pattanayak (X-I), Ashish Pappan Johnson (VIII-K) and Faiz Najeeb Haneefa (X-H). The eight-member BPS athletic team, coached by Noby C C, put up commendable performance across various events. Waheedy made it to the finals of the 100m and 200m sprints. The school management, along with principal and the senior leadership team have congratulated the team.

