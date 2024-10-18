Colorwayz Grand Opening, Offering Fun, Naturally Colored Food Products Without Artificial Dyes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Colorwayz Logo

Colorwayz launches with naturally colored salts, sugars, pancake mixes, and cocktail rimmers, offering fun, dye-free products for families and events.

- Janna WetschMONROE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Colorwayz is excited to announce its official launch, offering a range of innovative, all-natural food products to families, food enthusiasts, and event organizers alike. Specializing in naturally colored salts, sugars, baking mixes, and cocktail rimmers , Colorwayz products are made using only high-quality, dye-free ingredients-perfect for those looking to enjoy vibrant, fun, and healthy treats.A New Way to Enjoy Fun, Flavorful FoodsColorwayz offers a variety of products designed to enhance the everyday dining experience:Naturally Colored Salts & Sugars: Colorwayz uses only natural ingredients to create vibrant salts and sugars in various flavors and colors-perfect for adding a pop of fun to cocktails, baked goods, or party treats.Pancake Mixes : Bright, dye-free pancake mixes that turn breakfast into an exciting, colorful experience, without sacrificing natural goodness.Cocktail Rimmers: Colorwayz features eye-catching salts & sugars that enhance the look and flavor of cocktails. Ideal for margaritas, Bloody Marys, mocktails or any other favorite beverage.Cotton Candy Sugar : A collection of naturally colored cotton candy sugars in a range of flavors, such as blueberry, watermelon, and caramel. These sugars deliver the nostalgic taste of cotton candy with a healthier twist.Colorwayz products are perfect for families looking to avoid synthetic dyes while keeping their meals colorful, fun, and flavorful.Made for Families and EventsColorwayz is dedicated to providing products that are not only delicious but safe for all to enjoy. The company's focus on all-natural coloring ensures that families can confidently serve Colorwayz products at any meal or gathering. With easy-to-use items like pancake mixes, cotton candy sugar, and cocktail rimmers, Colorwayz aims to bring a creative, fun twist to family breakfasts, parties, and celebrations.All Colorwayz products are GMO-free, Kosher, and vegetarian, making them suitable for a wide range of dietary preferences. Whether you're hosting a birthday party, a themed event, or just having fun in the kitchen, Colorwayz has the perfect product to brighten up the occasion.About ColorwayzColorwayz was founded with the mission to bring all-natural, colorful products to the market without relying on artificial dyes. The company believes in crafting high-quality, dye-free food products that everyone can enjoy, from families to professional bakers.For more information on Colorwayz products or to place an order, visit .

Tanner Wetsch

Colorwayz

...e

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.