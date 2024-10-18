Ukraine Increases Drone Production Tenfold

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine increased drone production capacity tenfold in 2024 compared to 2023.

The of Digital Transformation of Ukraine announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

At the international summit Defense Tech Valley, the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) and the Brave1 cluster presented the first study of the Ukrainian drone industry.

“Once mass production is established, the focus then shifts to efficiency and the latest technologies. Experts also expect that in the coming years, competition will lead to the consolidation of manufacturers,” the ministry said.

As noted, there has been significant progress in the development of air, sea, and land drones, as well as electronic warfare systems. Notable developments include the application of computer vision, swarm technologies, and innovations in navigation and communication.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to EU High Representative Josep Borrell, the fighting in Ukraine has proved the crucial importance of drones and artificial intelligence in modern warfare.

