FM Bayramov Reiterates Peace Efforts And Regional Projects At '3+3' Talks
Date
10/18/2024 4:01:57 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov participated in
the "3+3" regional consultation meeting during his visit to
Istanbul, Türkiye, where he discussed Azerbaijan's stance on key
regional issues, Azernews reports.
In his speech, Bayramov emphasized Azerbaijan's approach to
transforming current challenges in security, economy, trade,
energy, transport, and environmental protection into opportunities
for regional cooperation. He also detailed Azerbaijan's position on
post-conflict peace and normalization efforts in the region.
The minister expressed gratitude to Türkiye for hosting the
meeting and highlighted Azerbaijan's commitment to regional
cooperation through platforms like the "3+3" format. He stressed
the importance of regional dialogue and action, especially in the
face of increasing foreign influence, militarization, and
geopolitical tensions in the region.
Bayramov reiterated that regional states must assert control
over their region based on the principles of international law,
including sovereignty, territorial integrity, and non-interference.
He pointed to Azerbaijan's history of cooperation with neighboring
states, which has led to significant projects like the
Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the North-South Corridor. He also
expressed hope for the swift completion of communication links
between Azerbaijan's Eastern Zangezur economic region and the
Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic via Iran.
The minister reaffirmed Azerbaijan's determination to continue
the peace-building process with Armenia, highlighting the
importance of removing obstacles to peace and ensuring that
aggression and occupation are not repeated. To achieve sustainable
and irreversible peace in the region at such a critical moment of
the post-conflict period, significance of elimination of relics of
narratives and structures of former conflict through necessary
Constitutional amendments by Armenia was underlined.
