FM Bayramov Reiterates Peace Efforts And Regional Projects At '3+3' Talks

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan's Foreign Jeyhun Bayramov participated in the "3+3" regional consultation meeting during his visit to Istanbul, Türkiye, where he discussed Azerbaijan's stance on key regional issues, Azernews reports.

In his speech, Bayramov emphasized Azerbaijan's approach to transforming current challenges in security, economy, trade, energy, transport, and environmental protection into opportunities for regional cooperation. He also detailed Azerbaijan's position on post-conflict peace and normalization efforts in the region.

The minister expressed gratitude to Türkiye for hosting the meeting and highlighted Azerbaijan's commitment to regional cooperation through platforms like the "3+3" format. He stressed the importance of regional dialogue and action, especially in the face of increasing foreign influence, militarization, and geopolitical tensions in the region.

Bayramov reiterated that regional states must assert control over their region based on the principles of international law, including sovereignty, territorial integrity, and non-interference. He pointed to Azerbaijan's history of cooperation with neighboring states, which has led to significant projects like the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the North-South Corridor. He also expressed hope for the swift completion of communication links between Azerbaijan's Eastern Zangezur economic region and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic via Iran.

The minister reaffirmed Azerbaijan's determination to continue the peace-building process with Armenia, highlighting the importance of removing obstacles to peace and ensuring that aggression and occupation are not repeated. To achieve sustainable and irreversible peace in the region at such a critical moment of the post-conflict period, significance of elimination of relics of narratives and structures of former conflict through necessary Constitutional amendments by Armenia was underlined.