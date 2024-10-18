The Case For Press Freedom Just Got Stronger

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The argument for a free press has always been strong. When journalists can work unimpeded, they fulfil essential functions: holding those in power to account, scrutinising performance, and highlighting underreported stories and perspectives.

But press freedom is under threat like never before, and journalists around the world face increasingly complex and rapidly changing pressures that often are as much economic and technological as political. Democratic must therefore be steadfast in defending and promoting a free press at home and abroad. Two new reports make a compelling case for these efforts.

The first, published by the Media Freedom Coalition, a partnership of 51 countries spanning six continents, demonstrates the broader societal benefits of a free press. For example, media freedom is necessary for a properly functioning democracy and economy. This may seem obvious, because markets depend on a steady stream of reliable information about companies and their financial performance. But the evidence is even more robust: one study cited in the coalition's report found that companies in the media spotlight are less likely to window-dress their financial statements. Another shows that journalists are effective – sometimes more so than financial regulators – at spotting corporate fraud.

Another key area where independent media have demonstrated their enormous value is health. During the Covid-19 pandemic, high-quality news outlets played an indispensable role in disseminating accurate information and debunking misinformation about the virus. Moreover, media coverage can help give health issues that carry social stigma the attention they need to be placed on the public-policy agenda. For example, one study found that developing countries with a freer press were more likely to have government leaders who were committed to curbing HIV/Aids.

Investigative journalists have long exposed environmental crimes as well, and continue to break major stories on climate change and related issues, such as air pollution and illegal fishing. The Media Freedom Coalition's report also highlights evidence showing that press freedom is positively correlated with more rapid adoption of renewable energy.

Media freedom is also a crucial element of security, as shown by a report published by the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in July. It illustrates, for example, the importance of an independent press both in exposing spurious claims that could mislead people into supporting a conflict, and in ensuring the peaceful resolution of disputes.

Of course, a free press is valuable in and of itself, given that freedom of expression is a fundamental human right that arguably underpins all others. After all, how can governments uphold human rights when there is no one to investigate and expose violations? But the evidence presented by the Media Freedom Coalition (which Estonia co-chairs) and the OSCE can help policymakers and campaigners make an undeniable case for media freedom being essential to healthy and prosperous societies.

The Media Freedom Coalition is doing just that. The co-chairs, Estonia and Germany, along with colleagues in government, civil society, media, and the legal sector, and with multilateral organisations such as Unesco, work to develop interventions that support journalists at risk and promote policies that protect their right to report, as well as to build norms around emerging challenges such as transnational repression.

Diplomacy plays a vital role. As Estonia's ambassador at Large for Human Rights and Migration, I have seen how embassies are a valuable tool through which governments can promote media freedom. Diplomats are well-placed to advocate for a free press, both publicly and privately, and support host governments as they implement related reforms.

But effective diplomacy must be backed up with concrete action. This can take many forms, such as ramping up funding to support independent media, reforming domestic legislation to bolster press freedom, or providing emergency visas and safe refuge to reporters at risk – something that Estonia, which is ranked sixth on the latest World Press Freedom Index, is proud to do.

Repression of press freedom undermines human rights and prevents societies from reaching their full potential. But the case for protecting media freedom has never been stronger. It is now up to us – democratic states, including the members of the Media Freedom Coalition – to make this case more loudly than ever. – Project Syndicate

Katrin Kivi is Estonia's ambassador at Large for Human Rights and Migration. Estonia is Co-Chair of the Media Freedom Coalition.