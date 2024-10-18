Starship And Bolt Launch Grocery Deliveries By Robot Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Starship and Bolt launch grocery deliveries by robot

Starship Technologies , a provider of autonomous delivery services, and mobility app Bolt , are partnering to launch a new food delivery service.



As the first rollout of the commercial partnership agreed between the two Estonian-founded tech giants last year, this collaboration in Tallinn, Estonia, is the first of its kind in Europe.

The combination of Starship's cutting-edge robots and Bolt's rapid expansion into delivery tech is set to shape the future of urban mobility across Europe.

Bolt can now offer customers a more flexible, sustainable and cost-effective delivery option over the last mile, freeing up couriers to deliver orders over longer distances.

Starting from today, over 180,000 residents can take advantage of an eco-friendly, innovative delivery option via the Bolt Food app from three Bolt Market stores in Tallinn. Robot deliveries will be free to customers during the launch period.

The service officially launched this week with a special event held at Bolt's headquarters in Tallinn.

Offering a convenient and sustainable delivery solution, the new service provides an easy and fun way for Bolt users to fill their fridges on-demand, in minutes.

By providing customers with another alternative to jumping in the car to collect groceries, this collaboration furthers both companies' shared goals of creating urban spaces with less traffic congestion.

Starship's world-leading robots have completed 7 million deliveries and driven over 8.5 million miles – more than any other autonomous delivery provider.

Electrically-powered, the average Starship robot delivery consumes as little energy as it takes to boil a kettle to make just one cup of tea.

Starship robots have been operating at L4 autonomy since 2018 and they safely make 150,000 crossings globally every day – equivalent to three crossings per second. They can be found in more than 100 locations around the world.

Ahti Heinla, co-founder and CEO of Starship Technologies, says:“We're thrilled to launch with Bolt today, bringing autonomous food delivery to even more customers in Tallinn.

“This collaboration is not just about convenience and greater choice; by integrating our robots into the Bolt Food app, we're offering a sustainable, scalable last-mile delivery solution that reduces local traffic and emissions.

“It's an exciting step forward for both companies as we continue to innovate and pave the way for greener cities across Europe.”

Jevgeni Kabanov, president of Bolt, says:“With the launch of Starship Technologies robot deliveries in Tallinn we now provide a new delivery experience for Bolt Market customers.

“It's a reflection of our shared roots with Starship in Estonian innovation, and we're proud to bring that experience to power our Bolt Market grocery stores with innovative technology.

“With this delivery technology now available, we provide more options for them and enable even more choice and convenience for our shared customers.”