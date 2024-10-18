STC Discloses Unemployment Rate In Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan's unemployment rate fell slightly from 5.4% to 5.3%
by the end of September 2024, Azernews reports,
citing the State Statistics Committee.
The number of unemployed individuals dropped marginally from
283.5 thousand at the beginning of the month to 283.2 thousand by
its end. This marks a slight improvement after the unemployment
rate remained steady at 5.4% since April of this year.
Recent data shows that the unemployment rate was higher last
year, at 5.5%, before stabilizing earlier this year. The highest
rate in recent years occurred in January 2021, when it reached
7.2%.
By October 1, 2024, Azerbaijan's economically active population
was recorded at over 5.3 million people, with about 5 million
employed.
The data also revealed that 1.75 million people are salaried
workers, with the state sector employing 878.3 thousand and the
non-state sector employing 876.6 thousand. While 31.7 thousand
individuals work in the oil and gas sector, the non-oil and gas
sector employs over 1.7 million people, reflecting the
diversification of the country's labor market.
