Kroll Appoints Katherine Keefe To Lead Global Cyber Insurance Industry Capabilities

Kroll , the leading independent provider of global risk and advisory solutions, announced today that Katherine Keefe will be joining Kroll as Managing Director and Global Insurance Lead for Kroll's cyber insurance capabilities worldwide.

"We are proud to welcome Katherine to

Kroll. Her deep understanding of the cyber insurance and regulatory landscape, along with her strong cyber marketplace relationships, is invaluable as we expand our support for insurance clients," said Dave Burg, Global Head of Cyber & Data Resilience at Kroll.

"Our clients face significant risks that challenge their resilience, from active and evolving cyber threats to changing regulations worldwide. With Katherine leading our cyber insurance strategy, we will further enhance our end-to-end solutions, helping clients navigate ongoing threats, manage costs and build robust resilience strategies."

Katherine previously served as the US Cyber Incident Management Leader at Marsh where she was responsible for leading cyber response and event management, including data breaches and ransomware attacks. She advised clients on pre- and post-incident management and oversaw relationships with breach coaches, forensic investigators and cyber insurers. Prior to Marsh, she was Head of Breach Response Services at Beazley. Katherine brings extensive experience in regulatory, transactional, compliance and risk management issues. She has served as a partner at several law firms including Reed Smith LLP, and as in-house counsel for an academic medical center and a large Blue Cross plan.

Katherine Keefe, Global Cyber Insurance Industry Lead said, "I am thrilled to join Kroll and contribute to their legacy as a trusted partner in risk mitigation and resilience. Kroll's unparalleled reputation in incident response and management detection and response services, alongside its extensive offensive security and advisory offerings, are a testament to the team's strength and expertise. I look forward to supporting Kroll's continued success and enhancing our ability to assist our insurance carrier and broker partners."

Kroll is part of over 85 insurance panels and handles 1000s of incidents annually. Kroll's Cyber & Data Resilience team's combined expertise of privacy and compliance experts, nation-state level cyber threat professionals, and technology and data risk specialists support clients of all sizes and maturity levels. Our capabilities span reacting to incidents as they occur, advising on strategy, and transforming teams, processes and policies to deliver resilience, while managing ongoing and emerging risks on a companies' behalf.

"We will continue to bolster our Cyber & Data Resilience leadership with strategic hires in major markets and around the world which will extend our unique capabilities to address the hardest and most important business issues that face the global economy," added Burg .

About Kroll

As the leading independent provider of risk and financial advisory solutions, Kroll leverages our unique insights, data and technology to help clients stay ahead of complex demands. Kroll's team of more than 6,500 professionals worldwide continues the firm's nearly 100-year history of trusted expertise spanning risk, governance, transactions and valuation. Our advanced solutions and intelligence provide clients the foresight they need to create an enduring competitive advantage. At Kroll, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn more at kroll .

