Bluenord: Update On Tyra Redevelopment Project And Tyra Production Guidance


10/18/2024 3:46:24 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OSLO, Norway, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding Tyra II ("Tyra") based on information received by the operator TotalEnergies.

The planned repair of the second transformer has been progressing ahead of schedule and is ready for transportation offshore to
Tyra where it will be lifted back on to the processing facility followed by installation.

Reference is also made to the REMIT notifications issued by
TotalEnergies: Postings (gashub) ( ).

Based on the updated information from the operator,
BlueNord has placed its current Q4 2024 production guidance for Tyra under review, with an expectation of an upward revision, subject to weather conditions and progress of installation.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: [email protected]

PR Newswire

