Techie Earning ₹80 LPA In Europe Seeks To Move Back To India At Lower Offer Netizens Not Convinced

(MENAFN- Live Mint) It is not usual for Indians settled well abroad to seek to return to India. But recently, a social user earning ₹80 lakh per annum in Europe has sparked a debate about whether taking a lower-paying job in India's Bengaluru is worthwhile.

The user listed a few factors, including better purchasing power and a job market, that make him want to move back to India.

In a post on Reddit, an Indian techie revealed that he takes a handsome salary in Europe but was offered a job with a lower offer in India. And while he plans to consider it, his family is advising him against it.

The techie's post was captioned:“Seriously considering moving to Bangalore from Europe – am I being a dumbo?"

He then shared that he has 5 years of experience and is currently working in northern Europe.

"My salary is close to 80 lakh CTC. I have received an offer in Bengaluru which is about 50 lakh CTC. I am considering accepting it because purchasing power is better in India and the market is bigger in India," he said.

However, the techie added that his family members are advising against it "because of worse quality of life in India," and sought advice of other social media users.

While most netizens highlighted the "toxic work culture" and "job instability" in India and suggested he continue working in Europe, a few users suggested that he should only consider moving of he originally hails from Bengaluru.

“Yeah man, family members are right. Definitely not a good idea,” a user said.

Another suggested:“If you don't want job stability and in dire need of toxic culture, for sure move to India. The labor laws in EU makes it very hard for companies to conduct layoffs. In india, they are laying off left right and centre. Apart from family reasons, there's literally no reason for you to move back to India.”

“Life in India is good until you don't have to deal with government officials, hospitals, travel via train or road. If you have crores and have a strong background then you can live easily even after breaking all the rules,” highlighted another user.

“Why do u want to go from fresh air biking to work to stick in traffic for hours a day with a place that has strong language problems purchasing power doesn't mean shit u can save 10 times the money in Europe + drive better cars on top of that enjoy there man,” one user said.

However, anither suggested:“If your native is banglore then it will a good decision else save yourself from the micromanagement. There you will get a month long leave to visit India if you move to banglore it's difficult to take 15 days long leave that too once in a year. There are many more but this is the one which hurts me more.”