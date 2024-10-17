Universal Technical Institute-Sacramento To Launch Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning And Refrigeration (HVACR) Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Once launched, the campus will offer HVACR, welding, automotive, and diesel education programs.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute-Sacramento

today announced it will be offering an HVACR program, pending all regulatory approvals.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Statistics, employment of heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers is projected to grow 6 percent from 2022 to 2032 , faster than the average for all occupations. This underscores the need for technicians who support the systems that control air quality and temperature in residential, commercial, and industrial settings.

UTI-Sacramento Campus President Tess Dubois-Carey shared, "At UTI-Sacramento we continue to roll out new programs in in-demand fields, like HVACR, to respond to the need for skilled technicians in the ever-evolving landscape of temperature control systems in Northern California."

The nine-month program covers air handling and hydronics, AC and DC circuits and components, sheet metal ductwork, vent system selection and installation, and mechanical and electronic controls troubleshooting.

Universal Technical Institute Division President Tracy Lorenz noted, "Given the need across the nation for skilled HVACR technicians, we are quickly expanding our training programs to meet the growing demands of this important industry."

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI ) was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly skilled fields.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. is comprised of two divisions:

the UTI division

and Concorde Career Colleges.

The UTI division

operates 16 campuses located in nine states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in eight states and online, offering programs in the allied health, dental, nursing, patient care and diagnostic fields. For more information, visit

or

, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on X (formerly Twitter) @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

