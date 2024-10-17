FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS

"We are pleased with the results for the quarter which saw continued growth in loans, deposits and net interest income, resulting in increased earnings over third quarter last year of 11.61 percent," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, CEO and President of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "We are encouraged about the remainder of the year and we are committed to our continued focus on excellent customer service by building relationships and supporting our communities. As always, we appreciate the commitment of customers, shareholders, and employees."

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $107.11 million compared to $103.27 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $94.15 million for the third quarter of 2023. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.50 percent for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 3.48 percent for the second quarter of 2024 and 3.22 percent in the third quarter of 2023. Average interest-earning assets were $12.48 billion for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $11.96 billion for the same quarter a year ago.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $6.12 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to a provision for credit losses of $5.89 million and $2.28 million for the second quarter of 2024 and third quarter of 2023, respectively. On September 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses totaled $99.94 million, or 1.29 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $89.71 million, or 1.28 percent of loans at September 30, 2023. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $8.00 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $7.90 million at September 30, 2023.

For the third quarter of 2024, net charge-offs totaled $786 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $648 thousand for the third quarter of 2023. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.83 percent on September 30, 2024, compared to 0.81 percent at June 30, 2024 and 0.57 percent at September 30, 2023. Classified loans totaled $229.92 million on September 30, 2024, compared to $219.26 million at June 30, 2024 and $179.11 million at September 30, 2023.

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $32.36 million compared to $28.07 million for the third quarter of 2023. Notable changes for the third quarter of 2024 when compared to the same quarter a year ago are as follows:



Trust fee income increased $1.64 million, or 16.36 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2023. Trust revenue has increased primarily due to growth in assets under management to $10.86 billion at September 30, 2024 compared to $9.02 billion at September 30, 2023, and additionally from increases in oil and gas related fees.

Available-for-sale securities totaling $113.13 million with an average book yield of 3.53 percent were sold in the third quarter of 2023 resulting in a loss on sales of securities of $972 thousand. There were no securities sales in the third quarter 2024.

Recoveries of interest on previously charged-off or nonaccrual loans totaled $1.36 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $698 thousand for the third quarter of 2023.

Debit card fees increased by $487 thousand for the third quarter of 2024 when compared to the same quarter a year ago primarily due to the continued increase in the number of debit cards issued. Mortgage income declined to $3.36 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $3.44 million for the third quarter of 2023 due to stagnant overall origination volume primarily because of the level of mortgage interest rates.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $66.01 million compared to $59.54 million for the third quarter of 2023. Notable changes for the third quarter of 2024 when compared to the same quarter a year ago are as follows:



Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs increased to $37.50 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $32.94 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase from the prior year is related primarily to increases of $2.06 million in profit sharing expense, and $288 thousand in officer bonus and incentive accruals related to annualized earnings growth. Additionally, officer and employee salaries increased for additions to the middle market lending team and the audit and risk departments as well as merit-based pay increases over the prior year. Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $1.91 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 is largely due to increases in software amortization and expense and legal, tax and professional fees.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 46.45 percent for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 47.62 percent for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease from the same period in the prior year is primarily due to the increase in net interest income.



As of September 30, 2024, consolidated total assets were $13.58 billion compared to $12.78 billion at September 30, 2023. Loans totaled $7.72 billion at September 30, 2024, compared with loans of $6.99 billion at September 30, 2023.

During the third quarter of 2024, loans grew $203.46 million, or 10.76 percent annualized, when compared to June 30, 2024 balances. Deposits and Repurchase Agreements totaled $11.81 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $11.34 billion at September 30, 2023.

During the third quarter of 2024, Deposits and Repurchase Agreements grew $265.31 million, or 9.14 percent annualized, when compared to June 30, 2024 balances.

Shareholders' equity was $1.66 billion as of September 30, 2024, compared to $1.52 billion and $1.24 billion at June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively, primarily as a result of changes in Other Comprehensive Income ("OCI") due to the decrease in unrealized losses in the bond portfolio related to lower long-term interest rates. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $329.82 million at September 30, 2024, compared to an unrealized loss of $441.56 million at June 30, 2024 and $639.93 million at September 30, 2023.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Lumberton, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust and Asset Management Company, with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at .

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," "project," and "goal." Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and

acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.