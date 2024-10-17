South Africa's UN General Assembly Visit Highlights Trade And Investment Potential, Boosts International Collaboration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The South African delegation, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, successfully concluded its participation in the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) held in New York City.The high-level delegation included the of Trade, and Competition, Parks Tau and the Minister of International Relations, Ronald Lamola who engaged in a series of pivotal discussions with world leaders and UN officials, reaffirming South Africa's commitment to multilateralism, peace, investments and sustainable development.During his address to the UNGA, President Cyril Ramaphosa called for strengthened international cooperation to address global challenges such as climate change, food security, and economic inequalities.He emphasized South Africa's ongoing efforts to improve its economy and increasing investor confidence, welcoming the Pact for the Future and pursuing sustainable development, a theme that resonated with multiple global stakeholders attending the assembly.Key highlights of the visit include:.Climate Change and Energy Transition: South Africa underscored its commitment to the Paris Agreement, emphasizing the importance of a just energy transition. President Cyril Ramaphosa met with leaders from the G77 and BRICS nations to discuss sustainable development strategies and equitable financial support for climate adaptation in developing countries..Peace and Security: The South African delegation actively participated in discussions on conflict resolution and peace-building efforts in Africa and globally. South Africa called for greater UN support for peacekeeping efforts on the continent specifically highlighting Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan to international regions Yemen, Ukraine and the troubled Sahel Region..Global Economic Recovery and Investments: South Africa highlighted its post-pandemic economic recovery plan, focusing on revitalizing industries, fostering innovation, and increasing foreign investment.President Cyril Ramaphosa called for reform of international financial institutions to better represent developing nations and support inclusive economic growth. Minister Parks Tau who visited SASOL in Lake Charles spoke about expanding the basis of engagement with the United States as he envisioned the country being a strategic country to work with while positioning South Africa as the ideal investment destination..Bilateral Meetings: In addition to his speech at the UNGA, President Cyril Ramaphosa, Minister Parks Tau and Minister Ronald Lamola held bilateral meetings on critical minerals moderated by Peter Tichensky of The Business Council For International Understanding (BCIU) with corporate leaders from several countries, including ABSA, 3M, Prosper Africa, Development Finance Corporation, African Development Bank, United States International Finance Partnership, GBL International, Standard Bank where discussions centered on trade, investment, and enhanced diplomatic relations..New York Stock Exchange Business Forum: Brand South Africa will in collaboration with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), DTIC and the South African Consulate General in New York hosted the SA-USA Business Forum to strengthen economic ties and explore investment opportunities between South Africa and the United States.The forum brought together top executives from leading U.S. and South African companies, government officials, and industry leaders to engage in high-level discussions on trade, investment, and bilateral cooperation. In conversation with NYSE President Lynn Martin, President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that“South Africa is well-positioned as an investment destination for those that want to capture its benefit”..UN Reform Advocacy: South Africa also reiterated its call for comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council to ensure fair representation of African nations in global decision-making bodies.Throughout the visit, the delegation actively engaged with UN agencies, civil society organizations, and the African Diaspora, fostering partnerships and advocating for global solidarity. The South African mission to the UN emphasized the importance of collective action in addressing the most pressing global challenges and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.About the DelegationThe South African delegation to the UNGA was composed of senior government officials, business leaders, and representatives from civil society, all working towards advancing South Africa's position on the global stage and promoting its diplomatic and economic priorities.For further information, please contact:Jimmy RanamaneBrand South Africa...

