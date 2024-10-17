New Musical“CHARLIE HU$TLE Explores Baseball's Most Controversial Legend Pete Rose

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ryan Noggle, CHARLIE HU$TLE writer/lyricistDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the sports world reflects on the recent passing of Pete Rose, CHARLIE HU$TLE, a new musical, is set to debut at Oakland Community College's Smith Theater in Farmington Hills, Michigan, on November 14, 15, 21, and 22. Created by acclaimed composer Neil Berg (The 12, Grumpy Old Men) and screenwriter Ryan Noggle (The Neighborhood, Saturday Night Live), this timely production explores the complicated legacy of Rose, a figure who has long divided public opinion. Directed by Broadway veteran Jennifer Little (Phantom of the Opera, Mame), the musical arrives at a poignant moment in history as the world reexamines Rose's life and career.Rose, often considered one of baseball's greatest players, holds the all-time hits record, but is equally remembered for the gambling scandal that led to his permanent ban from Major League Baseball and exclusion from the Hall of Fame. CHARLIE HU$TLE dives into these contradictions, offering a fresh and emotional perspective on the champion who defied the odds on the field but ultimately became a symbol of scandal.“This production couldn't be more timely,” said director Jennifer Little.“With Rose's passing, we're not just telling a story about baseball, but also grappling with how society remembers its heroes-and the complexities of fame, redemption, and justice.”CHARLIE HU$TLE also marks a significant milestone for Oakland Community College.“This is an amazing opportunity for (my) students to learn from heavy hitters like Berg and Noggle, said Little.“It's really rare for a community college to get to work with this level of professional talent...representing both coasts!”Berg added,“The students get to develop a brand-new musical, and we get the chance to see our work brought to life-it's a win-win for everyone.”Ticket Information: CHARLIE HU$TLE runs exclusively at OCC's Smith Theater on November 14, 15, 21 & 22. Tickets are available on OCC's Theatre website and also on Eventbrite .For cast or school interviews contact:Kim Madeleine(734) 765-6321...For media inquiries contact:Steve Seidel at the link below

