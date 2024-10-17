Darryl Davis Wins Most Innovative Use Of AI At Inaugural 2024 Inman AI Awards For Powerful Digital Darryltm AI Coach

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Darryl Davis wins "Most Innovative Use of AI" at the 2024 Inman AI Awards for first AI coach Digital DarrylTM, offering 24/7 personalized coaching.

- Darryl DavisROCKY POINT, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Darryl Davis is thrilled to announce that its groundbreaking AI-powered coaching tool, Digital DarrylTM, has been awarded the prestigious "Most Innovative Use of AI" at the inaugural 2024 Inman AI Awards. Presented by Inman, the leading news source for real estate professionals, these awards honor the companies and products at the forefront of AI advancements, shaping the future of the real estate industry.About the Inman AI AwardsThe 2024 Inman AI Awards celebrate exceptional AI-driven solutions across five categories, spotlighting startups, established companies, and industry practitioners who are using AI to revolutionize real estate. This new recognition underscores the transformative impact AI is having on agent productivity, client relations, property valuation, and more. Darryl Davis Seminars' Digital DarrylTM was honored for its innovative use of AI to reshape the real estate coaching experience, empowering agents to grow their careers with on-demand, personalized coaching support.Digital DarrylTM: A First-of-Its-Kind AI Real Estate CoachDigital DarrylTM represents a groundbreaking leap forward for real estate professionals, offering 24/7 access to personalized coaching, industry insights, and motivational support. Inspired by renowned real estate coach Darryl Davis, this AI tool is designed to guide agents through every challenge they face in the field, from overcoming objections to mastering listing presentations."Digital DarrylTM is more than just an AI tool; it's a lifeline for agents navigating the complexities of today's real estate market," said Darryl Davis, CEO of Darryl Davis Seminars. "Our mission is to provide agents with real-time coaching that builds confidence, fosters authentic communication, and helps them succeed when they need it most."Key Features of Digital DarrylTM*On-Demand Coaching: Agents receive real-time answers to real estate questions, accessible anytime, anywhere.*Personalized Learning Paths: The AI tailors each agent's experience based on individual strengths and goals, providing relevant advice and strategies.*Motivational Support: Agents can access motivation when they need it most, such as before tough listing appointments or handling objections.*Role-Playing Partner: A microphone feature allows agents to practice and role-play scenarios, helping them refine their skills.One of Digital Darryl'sTM most transformative features is its ability to help agents ditch outdated scripts in favor of powerful metaphors and analogies, which build trust and authenticity with clients. Agents can now break down complex concepts into relatable dialogues, allowing them to communicate more effectively without sounding too "salesy."Empowering Agents at All Stages of Their CareersWhether a new agent or an experienced professional, Digital DarrylTM offers a personalized approach to growth. By leveraging hundreds of hours of Darryl Davis's real-life sales experiences and coaching wisdom, agents can gain valuable insights in areas critical to their success, from prospecting to client management."Digital DarrylTM isn't just about providing answers – it's about making agents feel supported, connected, and more confident in their communication especially when they're in the field and need help the most," added Davis.AvailabilityDigital DarrylTM is available exclusively to members of the POWER AGENT® Program across North America. For more information about Digital DarrylTM and to learn how to access this revolutionary tool, visit DigitalDarryl .About Darryl DavisDarryl Davis is an award-winning speaker, real estate coach, industry lawsuit expert, and best-selling author of three books published by McGraw Hill Publishers. For 30+ years, Darryl has trained more than 150,000 real estate professionals around the globe to double their production. He holds the CSP designation (given to less than 2% of all speakers worldwide) by the National Speaker's Association. Audiences walk away from Darryl's sessions with the tools and training they need to build their businesses and design careers worth smiling about.About the Power Agent® ProgramThe Power Agent® Program delivers proven, valuable listing and sales technique training that empowers real estate sales professionals to be more effective and present when they are face-to-face with a buyer or seller. Darryl Davis and team accomplish this through an online training system and marketing platform at an extraordinarily cost-effective price. They differ from competitors by teaching a more consultative, relationship-centric training that focuses on helping agents to serve, not sell, and to coach not close.A one-stop shop for real estate agent success, agents will find affordable weekly live coaching, vital hot-topic training (both live and on-demand), and customizable marketing tools such as letters, flyers, newsletters, postcards, eGuides, and more that allow sales agents to dramatically increase listing inventory, build a stronger business foundation, create customers for life, feel more authentic and confident, have less stress, and feel supported both by a comprehensive team and caring community. To learn more about Darryl and his team, visit .

Digital DarrylTM: Your AI, On-Demand 24/7 Real Estate Coach

