Gilavar Photo Club Launches Photo Project To Honor Landmine Victims

Gilavar Photo Club has launched photo exhibitions in Prague to
honour the victims of landmines in Azerbaijan,
Azernews reports.
The event was organised with the support of the Agency for State
Support to NGOs of Azerbaijan, the Land of Fire organisation of
Azerbaijani activists in the Czech Republic.
The first photo exhibition titled "Düyməni sıxan ayaqlar" (Feet
that Press the Button) was held in the Old Town Square in the
historic centre of Prague, while the second exhibition took place
at Republic Square, which lies at the border of the Old and New
Towns.
These are among the most visited places by locals and tourists
in Prague. Next to the photographs taken by Famil Mahmudbayli,
information panels in English were displayed.
Visitors were informed that from 2020 to the present, 381 people
in Azerbaijan have fallen victim to landmines placed by Armenia
during the 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands.
It was noted that the landmines also hinder the construction and
restoration processes carried out by Azerbaijan and the return of
former internally displaced persons to their homeland. Armenia
continues to refuse to provide relevant maps of the minefields,
which contradicts the question of its participation in normalizing
relations with Azerbaijan and the peace process. The international
community should not turn a blind eye to the mine terrorism of
Armenia against Azerbaijan.
Founded in 2017, the Gilavar Photo Club aims to discover and
support talented photographers.
2023 marked the fifth anniversary of the photo club that
promotes photography art in the country and beyond its borders.
The club's participants are actively engaged in local and
international photo contests.
Since 2017, the photo club has been a member of the
International Association of Art Photographers.
In 2020, the Gilavar Photo Club became Azerbaijan's official
representative at the association.
