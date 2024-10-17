Gilavar Photo Club Launches Photo Project To Honor Landmine Victims

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Gilavar Photo Club has launched photo exhibitions in Prague to honour the of landmines in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The event was organised with the support of the Agency for State Support to NGOs of Azerbaijan, the Land of Fire organisation of Azerbaijani activists in the Czech Republic.

The first photo exhibition titled "Düyməni sıxan ayaqlar" (Feet that Press the Button) was held in the Old Town Square in the historic centre of Prague, while the second exhibition took place at Republic Square, which lies at the border of the Old and New Towns.

These are among the most visited places by locals and tourists in Prague. Next to the photographs taken by Famil Mahmudbayli, information panels in English were displayed.

Visitors were informed that from 2020 to the present, 381 people in Azerbaijan have fallen victim to landmines placed by Armenia during the 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands.

It was noted that the landmines also hinder the construction and restoration processes carried out by Azerbaijan and the return of former internally displaced persons to their homeland. Armenia continues to refuse to provide relevant maps of the minefields, which contradicts the question of its participation in normalizing relations with Azerbaijan and the peace process. The international community should not turn a blind eye to the mine terrorism of Armenia against Azerbaijan.

Founded in 2017, the Gilavar Photo Club aims to discover and support talented photographers.

2023 marked the fifth anniversary of the photo club that promotes photography art in the country and beyond its borders.

The club's participants are actively engaged in local and international photo contests.

Since 2017, the photo club has been a member of the International Association of Art Photographers.

In 2020, the Gilavar Photo Club became Azerbaijan's official representative at the association.

