Global Village Welcomes Guests This Season 29 With A Spectacular Opening

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) United Arab Emirates, Dubai, 17 October 2024 – Global Village, the region's premier multicultural family destination for shopping, dining, entertainment and attractions, lit up last night marking the opening of its Season 29 . With dazzling light beams deployed around the renowned Gate of the World illuminating the skies alongside a magnificent array of golden confetti and streamers, thousands of guests were welcomed, witnessing a vibrant celebration of global unity.

The ambience buzzed with excitement as the dynamic Global Village parade, led by the electrifying group AAINJAA , captivated guests with their rhythmic beats, drumming their way through the gates and into “A More Wonderful World”.

The excitement reached new heights as the authentic Emirati cultural performances,“Laiwa” and“Harbiya” greeted guests at the Cultural Gate and Gate of the World. Their remarkable showcase of the UAE's rich heritage energised the festive ambiance, leaving the audience in awe. As night fell through, the all-new laser and fire show at the Dragon Lake set the stage for an incredible season ahead.

Starting from 4:00PM daily, Global Villages welcomes guests to explore its 30 pavilions, including the three new additions 'Iraq', 'Jordan' and 'Sri Lanka and Bangladesh', as well as savour over 250 dining options while also having the opportunity to indulge in many of the 200+ rides, games and attractions, and watch over 40,000 entertainment shows and performances throughout the season. These can be attended at the Main Stage, Kids' Theatre and the streets roaming around the destination.



As the region's number one entertainment and cultural hub, Global Village is dedicated to delivering the finest guest experience at Season 29.





