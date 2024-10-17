عربي


SINBON Hosts Free Webinar On Accelerating Industrial Iot With Hybrid Single Pair Ethernet

10/17/2024 12:09:18 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) November 14 webinar to explore topics such as:

  • The wide range of applications for hybrid single pair ethernet (SPE) and how these advance capabilities of industrial IoT
  • The standardization of SPE: Introducing IEEE 802.3 Ethernet protocols with top data transmission speeds
  • How hybrid SPE minimizes connector size and cables to save space and simplify
  • Exploring hybrid SPE's IEC63171-6 and IEC 63171-7 standards
  • How SINBON incorporates hybrid SPE technology into its customized solutions

TAIPEI, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
SINBON , a
Taiwan-based electronic interconnect design and integration service provider, is announcing it will hold a free webinar on the new hybrid single pair ethernet (SPE) technology. With higher power delivery and data transmission speeds, the technology has the potential to significantly accelerate industrial IoT.

To learn more about hybrid SPE, please sign up at: #/registration

SINBON Hosts Free Webinar On Accelerating Industrial Iot With Hybrid Single Pair Ethernet Image
Elevating Industrial Connectivity: Hybrid Single Pair Ethernet

Webinar Info:

 Time: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 10:30AM Central European Summer Time (UTC +02:00)
Visitors to Electronica 2024 (Munich, Germany, Nov. 12-15) can view the webinar live at SINBON's booth (#241, Hall A2)

Moving industrial IoT forward with hybrid SPE

SPE combines data transmission and power delivery into a single cable, and the new hybrid SPE technology includes within the cable an extra pair of power pins for delivering greater power. By eliminating the need for separate cables for electricity and data flows, hybrid SPE offers several advantages:

  • Greater power delivery: Compared with non-hybrid SPE
  • Higher bandwidth: Up to 1 Gbps for faster data transfer speeds
  • Saves space in crowded industrial environments : Reduces cables to leave more room for mission-critical equipment
  • Boosts operational efficiency : By eliminating the need for separate power infrastructure and cables
  • Lighter, more compact, and longer cables : Reduced material costs and installation time; easily integrates with devices with limited space, such as industrial robots, smart sensors, and embedded systems

The webinar will explore how these benefits of hybrid SPE advance smart manufacturing and industrial IoT.

Incorporating hybrid SPE into SINBON's customized solutions

With a reputation for a high degree of customer centricity, customization, and innovation, SINBON is now incorporating hybrid SPE technology into its tailored solutions, across cable design, modularized connector design, and other features. The company will combine hybrid SPE with its flexible manufacturing capabilities, design optimization, and rapid response to ensure long-term customer success while advancing industrial IoT capabilities worldwide.

About SINBON Electronics

Established in 1989 in
Taiwan, SINBON Electronics is a leading provider of integrated design and production services for bespoke interconnect solutions. Driven by a commitment to customer centricity and the principles of ESG, the company offers a wide range of products and OEM/ODM services that ensure reliability and efficiency, combining extensive engineering expertise, industry knowledge, and leading innovations to customize solutions for long-term customer success. SINBON has a global footprint, with operations in
Taiwan,
China,
Japan, the
United Kingdom,
Germany,
Hungary, and
the United States.

To learn more about SINBON's services, please visit

or follow on
LinkedIn .

SOURCE SINBON Electronics

PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

