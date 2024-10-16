Diplomats' Expulsions A Serious Blow To Canada-India Ties

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Canada-India relations have suffered a major setback after Canadian law enforcement authorities accused Indian agents of involvement in“homicides, extortion, and violent acts” on Canadian soil.

In response, Canada expelled six Indian diplomats , including High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma.

In a tit-for-tat move, India expelled six Canadian diplomats, rejecting Canada's allegations as “preposterous” and motivated , particularly given the Sikh diaspora's significance as a key bloc for Justin Trudeau's Liberal government.

India has consistently denied the accusations and refused to co-operate with the Canadian investigation, which ultimately compelled the federal government to make these allegations public.

Trudeau has acknowledged the importance of maintaining strong relations with India, but condemned India's actions targeting pro-Khalistan leaders as“unacceptable .”

But without a shared understanding of the pro-Khalistan issue, the relationship between the two countries is likely to remain strained. Both nations continue to approach the situation from fundamentally different perspectives.

Nijjar's assassination fallout

Canada-India relations have been strained since Trudeau's bombshell statement in September 2023, when he accused India of being involved in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a pro-Khalistan leader based in Canada.

The Khalistan movement is a separatist movement that aims to establish an independent Sikh state in northern India.

The assassination led to the expulsion of a senior Indian diplomat linked to the case and a rapid deterioration of bilateral ties, with India expelling Canadian diplomats and suspending visa services . India later demanded the repatriation of 41 Canadian diplomats, citing the principle of diplomatic parity.