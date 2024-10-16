ICD Joins American Honda And KLA To Discuss Treasury's Use Case For AI In Portfolio Analytics

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICD, an independent provider of institutional technology, will join corporate treasury executives from American Honda Motor Company and KLA Corporation to discuss how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to ease the challenges of analyzing and reporting on treasury's entire investment portfolio. The panel discussion, "Treasury's Use Case for AI in Portfolio Analytics," will take place during the annual of the Association for Professionals (AFP ) on Tuesday, October 22 at 2:00 pm CT at Nashville's Music City Center.

Collecting and aggregating positions for reporting and analysis against a single data set is typically a manual approach that is cumbersome and time consuming, leading to incomplete investment data and infrequent reporting. By leveraging AI-driven technology, corporate treasury professionals can gain a comprehensive view of exposures, monitor portfolio risk using leading indicators, and provide scheduled or on-demand reports – capabilities that are especially useful during market crises.



Speakers include American Honda Motor Company Treasury Manager Kimberly Kelly-Lippert; KLA Corporation Assistant Treasurer Christie Yu; and ICD Managing Director, Product Management Zachary Brown. AFP members attending the session are eligible to receive CTP, FPAC and CPE continuing education credits.

About ICD

ICD (Institutional Cash Distributors, LLC) is treasury's trusted provider of investment technology and the corporate client channel of Tradeweb, a leading global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. ICD provides tools for organizations to independently research, trade, analyze, and report on investments. With ICD Portal, over 500 organizations across 65 industries in more than 45 countries gain unbiased access to the market for managing liquidity. Organizations can also manage risk across their entire investment portfolio with the AI-driven solution, ICD Portfolio Analytics. All of ICD's award-winning technology solutions are innovated with significant input and feedback from clients, making ICD a preferred provider among corporate treasury professionals. For more information about ICD visit icdportal or contact [email protected] .



