Speaker Of The Shura Council: Amir's Speech Expressed Comprehensive Vision Of Qatars Approach To Challenges, Ambitions

His Excellency affirmed that HH the Amir's speech expressed a clear and comprehensive vision of Qatars steadfast approach to facing challenges and achieving ambitions. He noted that HH the Amir's directives represent a roadmap for a bright future, grounded in solid foundations of hard work, sound planning, and a strategic vision that offers hope to every Qatari citizen.

This was stated in the speech delivered by HE Speaker of the Shura Council at the inauguration of the fourth ordinary session of the first legislative term, corresponding to the 53rd annual session of the Shura Council. His Excellency appreciated the economic developments achieved by the State, as mentioned in HH the Amir's speech, which have strengthened Qatar's position as an emerging economic power. He also emphasized the continuous efforts to enhance infrastructure and develop vital sectors, stressing that these achievements would not have been possible without the success granted by God, and the wise directives of His Highness and his steadfast belief in the ability of his loyal people to face challenges and achieve desired goals.

HE the Speaker of the Shura Council praised Qatar's firm positions in support of the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state in accordance with international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative. Addressing His Highness, he said ''as we listen to your speech, we can only commend our countrys unwavering stance in support of the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state, in accordance with international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative, as well as its calls for an end to aggression against Palestinians so they can enjoy security and stability like other nations, and a halt to the genocide and destruction of Gaza in preparation for the displacement of its residents. In this context, we recall what Your Highness previously mentioned in your address before the Shura Council at the opening of the last session, regarding Israel crossing all boundaries in its brutal assault on Gaza, and your call to end this war and stem the bloodshed.''

He added in a related context, ''Your Highnesss words were a call to the international community to fulfill its duty; however, it has failed to pressure Israel or hold it accountable for the crimes it has committed against humanity. Israel continues its brutal aggression on Gaza, even expanding it to include Lebanon. It is exploiting the international community's inaction to implement its plans to expand settlements in the West Bank in preparation for annexation. This underscores our urgent need for more credible and serious international commitments to achieve global security and peace. Peace cannot be achieved without genuine will and commitment to the rights of oppressed peoples.''

HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim summarized the achievements of the Shura Council during the previous session, noting that it approved twenty-three draft laws, including the recently issued internal regulation law for the Council, marking the beginning of a new phase in the Council's journey in enhancing oversight and legislative work. The Council also discussed several topics and issues of concern to citizens that address their needs, along with approving the state budget for the fiscal year 2024, he added.

In the field of parliamentary diplomacy, His Excellency stated that the Council participated in fifty-one events, including conferences, meetings, and local, regional, and international parliamentary seminars.

HE Speaker of the Shura Council noted in his speech that one of the Council's key achievements during previous sessions has been its success in enhancing cooperation with the government, which has contributed to achieving many goals that serve the higher interests of the country. He affirmed that this cooperation has been the key to success, saying that they have worked to implement the vision for sustainable development, in accordance with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030.

His Excellency stressed that the Council places great importance on Gulf unity and works diligently to strengthen this cohesion amid the complex challenges facing the region. He referenced the constant emphasis HH the Amir places on the importance of Gulf unity and the necessity of promoting brotherhood and solidarity among the Gulf Cooperation Council member states, achieving economic integration among them, enhancing their regional weight and international influence, and strengthening their internal unity, which ultimately benefits all Gulf peoples connected by ties of religion, language, history, kinship, and shared destiny.

Based on this, the Shura Council played a prominent role during its presidency of the 17th meeting of Their Excellencies Speakers of the Shura, Representatives, National and Ummah Councils in the GCC countries in working towards achieving these goals, he said.

HE Speaker of the Shura Council pointed out in his speech the significant transformations the world is currently witnessing on multiple fronts. He stated that, in light of this, Qatar remains steadfast in its positions and efforts to promote peace and stability, noting that the State has always taken the initiative in calling for peaceful solutions to conflicts and has mediated between conflicting parties, both regionally and internationally, due to the the directives of HH the Amir.

In this regard, he emphasized that Qatar's active role in alleviating tensions in various conflict areas did not arise from nothing, but is a result of a balanced policy aimed at promoting peace and security for all.

He also highlighted that Qatar's diplomatic positions, which adopt a policy of positive neutrality and call for dialogue and understanding, reflect its commitment to enhancing international peace and security. "We in the Shura Council affirm our full support for these positions, believing that they serve the interests of the nation and the world as a whole,'' he said, stressing that today, thanks to its balanced and independent policy, Qatar occupies a prestigious position in various fields and plays a pivotal role in promoting international cooperation and resolving conflicts through peaceful means.

HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim reiterated his loyalty to His Highness the Amir, adding, "we pledge to implement the directives outlined in Your Highness' speech and to continue working diligently and sincerely to achieve the higher interests of our country. We also pledge to remain faithful to the principles of our religion and the values of our community, striving to achieve development for our nation and our people, enhance Qatar's position on both the regional and international stages, and fulfill the aspirations and ambitions of the loyal Qatari people. We ask Almighty God to protect you, grant you success, and guide your steps toward the welfare of this generous homeland."

He concluded his speech by stating, "we assure Your Highness that the Shura Council will take all necessary measures to study the proposed constitutional amendments in the interest of the country."

HE Speaker of the Shura Council began his remarks by welcoming HH the Amir, saying, "it is a great honor for me and all my brothers and sisters in the Shura Council to welcome Your Highness to this esteemed national edifice, which is honored by your presence every year. We extend to Your Highness our highest expressions of gratitude and appreciation for graciously inaugurating the fourth ordinary session of the first legislative term, corresponding to the 53rd annual session of the Shura Council.

