Rescuers Complete Work To Eliminate Consequences Of Air Strike On Zaporizhzhia
10/19/2024 3:06:35 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zaporizhzhia, rescue services have completed work to eliminate the consequences of a strike by Russian aircraft,
This was reported by the State Emergency Service in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
It is noted that the blast wave damaged the facades of houses and window panes. Emergency workers freed a car trapped by the gate of a car wash.
It is noted that 13 rescuers and three units of equipment were involved in the relief efforts.
“The work to eliminate the consequences of the air strikes has been completed,” the statement said.
As reported, on Saturday evening, Russian troops conducted an air strike in Zaporizhzhia . Eight people were injured, including two children.
