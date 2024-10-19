Ukraine, Germany Sign Agreement To Strengthen Air Defense

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Germany have signed an agreement on immediate actions to strengthen Ukraine's air defense system.

Ukraine's Defense Rustem Umerov announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

“At a meeting of G7 defense ministers, we signed an important agreement with Germany on immediate actions to strengthen Ukraine's air defense system,” he said.

According to Umerov, the agreement provides for arrangements under which the signatory countries will contribute to joint projects or finance their own projects aimed at strengthening the air defense capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition to Ukraine, five other signatory countries will join the project: Germany, Belgium, Norway, the Netherlands, and Denmark.

Umerov thanked Germany for the initiative, as well as all the participating countries for their strong contribution to Ukraine's security.

Photo: Rustem Umerov / Facebook