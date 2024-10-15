Atlas Free Raises Over $1.4 Million At Annual Gala To Fight Human Trafficking

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

On September 28th, Atlas Free's 13th Annual Freedom Gala raised over $1.4 million to combat sex trafficking. Held at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue, WA, the event gathered more than 500 attendees including families, business owners, philanthropists, and individuals to support Atlas Free's mission of creating a world free from human trafficking. Globally, human trafficking is the fastest-growing illegal enterprise, generating more than companies like

Walmart, Visa, Amazon, Google, and Apple combined.1

Key Highlights:

Celebrating a record-breaking $1.4 million raised at the 13th annual Atlas Free Freedom Gala, supporting local and global efforts to fight human trafficking.

CEO Jeremy Vallerand opened the event by addressing the impact of community action, stating, "There are far too many people suffering who do not yet have a pathway to freedom. This room has the power to change that." He emphasized the importance of Atlas Free's holistic approach, which unites organizations in a global network to disrupt trafficking from all angles.

John Richmond, Atlas Free's Chief Impact Officer and former U.S. Ambassador to Combat Trafficking, also spoke, underscoring the urgency of the fight. He highlighted the fact that less than half of one percent of trafficking victims are ever identified. 2 Richmond shared that Atlas Free's coordinated efforts are essential for scaling solutions to meet the enormity of the problem.

Survivor advocate Carolina Cordova received the 2024 Equiano Award for her leadership. Cordova shared her personal journey from victim to advocate, inspiring the audience with her resilience. Laila Mickelwait was presented with the 2024 Clarkson Award for her pioneering work in removing exploitative content online. A standout auction item was a once-in-a-lifetime package for a 7-day, 6-night impact trip for two to Thailand, offering the opportunity to witness firsthand the restorative work of one of Atlas Free's network members.

Atlas Free is putting the community's generosity into action. The anti-trafficking organization will use this support to expand its work in the U.S. and around the world to help even more survivors. Last year's gala helped fund safe homes in Uganda and brought in a new partner in the U.S. to fight child exploitation online. Over the next three years, they plan to more than double the number of organizations in their network, making it one of the largest anti-trafficking networks in the world.

Vallerand concluded, "We are so grateful for the ways this community continues to step up with generosity and conviction. When people give, lives change. The success of this event means more women and children will experience freedom, and more perpetrators will be held accountable."

Atlas Free leads a global network of over 40 organizations working to end sex trafficking and exploitation in over 25 countries. With a holistic approach, Atlas Free leads prevention, rescue, and restoration efforts, providing long-term support to survivors. Every day, five people are freed from trafficking because of the Atlas Free Network. Since 2012, over one million lives have been impacted through Atlas Free's programs.

