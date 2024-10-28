Energy Ministry Secures Natural Gas Supply For Quweira Industrial City

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 28 (Petra) -- The Aqaba Development Company (ADC) and Egypt Company signed an agreement Monday to establish a for Quweira Industrial City in Aqaba.The agreement was formalized under the patronage of of and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh and signed by ADC CEO Hussein Safadi and Egypt Gas Chairman Wael Ahmed Juwaid.The partnership aims to build a robust infrastructure network for natural gas, featuring a pipeline system, control and operation facilities, and advanced safety protocols meeting top international and local standards.Kharabsheh underscored that this initiative aligns with the government's commitment to energy modernization and cost reduction, designed to ease operational costs for Jordanian industries and attract new investments.He highlighted that expanding the natural gas network to the Quweira Industrial Zone will foster a competitive investment climate, lower production expenses, rationalize energy use, curb carbon emissions, and generate employment, ultimately boosting Jordan's industrial exports.Kharabsheh noted that Jordan's energy bill remains a challenge across sectors, especially for industries, and reiterated the Ministry's national program to extend natural gas access to industrial zones nationwide, beginning with Quweira. Future expansions will cover Rawdah, Muwaqqar, Mafraq, Qastal, and Hashimiya, supporting Jordan's broader economic goals."Using natural gas could decrease operational fuel costs by 30% compared to heavy fuel oil, 55% against liquefied petroleum gas, and 60% when compared to diesel," Kharabsheh added, emphasizing the cost-effectiveness of transitioning to gas for the industry.ADC CEO Hussein Safadi praised the project's transformative potential, emphasizing that it would propel the Quweira Industrial Zone and Jordan's industrial cities in general toward sustainability and efficiency, meeting top industry standards.Safadi highlighted natural gas as a safer, environmentally friendly energy source that not only reduces costs but also improves facility maintenance, strengthening the business environment and enhancing Aqaba's attractiveness to foreign investors.The project, which will cover Quweira's 1,800 dunums, includes a gas pipeline network, monitoring facilities, and safety measures, with an initial capacity of 30,000 cubic meters per hour, expandable to 90,000 cubic meters per hour, at pressures ranging between 7 and 26 bars. The first phase is expected to conclude in approximately 11 months.Egypt Gas Company, building on its expertise within Jordan, has been instrumental in extending natural gas networks to major factories and industrial zones. The company has recently implemented similar systems for factories such as Phosphate, Fine Hygienic Paper, and Jinshig Ceramics and has developed gas infrastructure in Qastal and Hashemite industrial areas. It also contributed to the North Gas Pipeline project, creating a critical 26-kilometer link to Jordan's main gas network.Egypt Gas is conducting technical and economic studies to assess the feasibility of delivering natural gas to other commercial and residential sectors across Jordan, including in Amman, Zarqa, and Aqaba, expanding the national reach of Jordan's energy resources.This agreement builds on a 2023 partnership between ADC and theJordanian Egyptian Fajr for Natural Gas Transmission and Supply to develop pressure reduction and measurement facilities in Quweira, with a vision to complete the current phase by early next year.The Arab Gas Pipeline will further facilitate supply through a branch pipeline, initially providing 30,000 cubic meters per hour, with expansion plans set to double this capacity as industrial needs grow in the region.