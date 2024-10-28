Senate Set To Take Constitutional Oath Wednesday
Date
10/28/2024 2:02:06 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, October 28 (Petra) -- Senate President Faisal Fayez has scheduled a Senate session for next Wednesday, during which members will take the constitutional oath as mandated.
According to Article 80 of the constitution
and Article 4 of the Senate's internal regulations, each senator is required to take the oath before the Senate prior to commencing official duties.
MENAFN28102024000117011021ID1108825626
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.