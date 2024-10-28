عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Senate Set To Take Constitutional Oath Wednesday

Senate Set To Take Constitutional Oath Wednesday


10/28/2024 2:02:06 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, October 28 (Petra) -- Senate President Faisal Fayez has scheduled a Senate session for next Wednesday, during which members will take the constitutional oath as mandated.
According to Article 80 of the constitution and Article 4 of the Senate's internal regulations, each senator is required to take the oath before the Senate prior to commencing official duties.

MENAFN28102024000117011021ID1108825626


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search