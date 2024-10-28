Senate Set To Take Constitutional Oath Wednesday

Amman, October 28 (Petra) -- Senate President Faisal Fayez has scheduled a Senate session for next Wednesday, during which members will take the constitutional oath as mandated.According to Article 80 of the and Article 4 of the Senate's internal regulations, each senator is required to take the oath before the Senate prior to commencing official duties.

