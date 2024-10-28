Jordan Launches National Food Security Management System

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) -- The Food Security Council has officially launched a National Food Security Information Management System in Jordan, in collaboration with the Department of Statistics and the World Food Program.This system aims to bolster national capacities in monitoring food security goals and sustainable development objectives, while also guiding decision-making processes related to food security across the Kingdom.The newly implemented system is designed to enable institutions and partners to track food stocks, predict supply conditions, and ensure the efficient distribution of resources, ultimately enhancing access to nutritious food for all Jordanians.Agriculture Minister and Chair of the Food Security Council, Khaled Hneifat, described the system as a comprehensive digital platform for collecting and analyzing food security data from both national and international sources.The platform will streamline data gathering, processing, classification, and analysis, with functionalities for both importing and exporting data tailored to specific indicators and variables.Hneifat emphasized the importance of integrating the system with existing national and international information frameworks, ensuring compliance with data protection regulations in Jordan."This system will serve as a national platform for monitoring and analyzing food security conditions," Hneifat stated, adding that it will produce relevant reports while connecting with the Department of Statistics and other pertinent ministries, including Agriculture, Health, Industry and Trade, Public Works, Environment, the Jordan Food and Drug Administration, the Jordan Standards and Metrology Organization, as well as the chambers of industry and commerce, relevant research institutions, civil society organizations, and UN agencies.The system will facilitate coordination with various national and international platforms, tracking key performance indicators in alignment with the National Food Security Strategy and sustainable development goals.Its features will include electronic dashboards, an early warning system, and evaluation tools, offering regular reports on food security status, sectoral intervention initiatives, and progress on the food security action plan.Haidar Farihat, Director General of the Department of Statistics, highlighted the pressing regional, climatic, and economic challenges that necessitate improved governance and the strategic use of technology and data.This initiative is designed to empower decision-makers, researchers, and media representatives to gain insights into the multifaceted aspects of food security in Jordan, supported by a reliable and comprehensive platform.Farihat stated that the creation of Jordan's first Food Security Information Management System serves as an inspiring example for those advocating for unified national statistics.He noted that the Department of Statistics intends to leverage this system in its future projects, particularly as it prepares to launch the National Information Center in early 2025.Alberto Correia Mendes, the World Food Program's Country Director and Resident Representative in Jordan, remarked, "The launch of the Food Security Information Management System marks a pivotal moment in Jordan's efforts to strengthen food security, aligning with the vision for economic modernization. By leveraging data, we can make informed decisions that cater to the needs of the most vulnerable populations and foster sustainable solutions to food security challenges."The system, developed under the framework of the National Food Security Strategy (2022-2030), is now operational, tracking 33 local and 68 global indicators.It has been integrated into the Department of Statistics' infrastructure, ensuring full coordination among stakeholders and standardizing the data collection and information-sharing processes.The system will also provide analytical reports and early warning alerts to support proactive food security management throughout Jordan.Developed with contributions from various governmental and non-governmental entities, the initiative has received support from the World Food Program.The programme will continue to collaborate with key partners to enhance the system's capabilities, focusing on integrating the Food Security Information Management System with global platforms to facilitate data exchange and inter-sectoral cooperation.