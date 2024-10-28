Water Ministry Inks $10.6M Agreement To Upgrade Deir Alla, Al-Karamah Systems

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 28 (Petra) -- The of Water and Irrigation signed an agreement on Monday with Hussein Attia Contracting Company to implement the fifth phase of the Deir Alla and Al-Karamah water systems rehabilitation project in Balqa Governorate.Valued at $10.6 million, the project aims to enhance water in Al-Karamah and Dhahret Al-Raml within the Deir Alla and Al-Karamah districts.Funded primarily by an 80 percent loan from the European (EIB) and a 20 percent grant from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the project covers both implementation and supervision.Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Saud, who signed the agreement on behalf of the Ministry, noted that the rehabilitation initiative will address previous imbalances in water distribution, meeting the rising demand for water across the Kingdom.Abu Saud highlighted that the project would improve service delivery by transitioning to a natural flow pumping system, which extends network durability and enhances supply efficiency and equity.He reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to supporting local projects that address critical water demands, ensuring quality implementation by the private sector under close supervision and in alignment with contract schedules.The Minister expressed gratitude for the support of international partners, particularly the European Union, EIB, and USAID, whose funding has been instrumental in advancing Jordan's water and sanitation infrastructure to cope with escalating sector challenges.Representatives from both the EIB and USAID, including USAID's Director of Water and Environment Laura Gonzalez, commended the ongoing collaboration, emphasizing the constructive impact of their partnership with Jordan's water sector.Notably, the water systems rehabilitation project spans seven phases with an overall cost of $97 million, aiming to provide sustainable solutions to water distribution issues in Balqa Governorate.