Jordan Condemns Israeli Minister's Calls For Palestinian Displacement, Settlement Expansion

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) - The of Foreign and Expatriates strongly condemned recent statements by Israeli Finance Bezalel Smotrich advocating for the annexation of the occupied Palestinian territories, an expansion of settlements, and the displacement of Palestinians.The Ministry labeled these remarks as extremist, racist, and a severe violation of international law, undermining the Palestinians' right to an independent state within the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah emphasized Jordan's firm rejection of these calls, reiterating that the Kingdom views such settlement expansion as a blatant infringement on international law, particularly UN Security Council Resolution 2334. This resolution condemns any attempts to alter the demographic character or legal status of Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem.Qudah also referenced the International Court of Justice's advisory opinion, which deems the Israeli occupation and settlement activities illegal under international law.Qudah further criticized the extremist policies of the Israeli government, pointing to ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza, including the siege of its northern regions, which have restricted vital resources such as food and medicine in a strategy to displace Gazans from their homes.The Ministry called upon the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to fulfill its legal and moral obligations by pressuring Israel to halt its hostilities in Gaza and prevent further humanitarian crises.It stressed the need to safeguard Palestinian civilians and urged renewed efforts to realize a viable two-state solution that ensures the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.