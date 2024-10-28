Ministry Of Environment Hosts Preparatory Meeting For Youth Delegation Attending COP29

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) -- The of Environment convened a preparatory meeting on Sunday, led by Muawieh Radaideh, for the youth delegation participating in the 29th of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework on Climate Change, scheduled for November in Baku, Azerbaijan.The meeting was attended by Minister of Youth Yazan Shudifat and UNICEF Representative in Jordan, Philippe Duhamel.During the meeting, Minister Radaideh underscored the critical role of young people in combating climate change through innovative projects and initiatives aimed at mitigating climate risks and adapting to the challenges posed by environmental changes. He emphasized the importance of remaining informed about global developments related to climate change.Radaideh reiterated the ministry's commitment to integrating youth into various international and national programs and events, recognizing their essential contributions to environmental efforts. He highlighted the significant support from His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Hussein for youth initiatives and ideas, particularly in the context of environmental and climate action.The minister noted the necessity of collaboration between the Ministries of Environment and Youth to effectively address climate challenges, which present significant threats to the global ecosystem.Minister Shudifat, for his part, emphasized the importance of youth in tackling the impacts of climate change, highlighting the need for innovative solutions driven by young leaders. He reaffirmed the ministry's dedication to empowering youth in addressing both local and global issues, particularly those related to the environment and climate.He also pointed to the growing interest among young people in environmental and climate issues, as demonstrated by their various initiatives and projects, which reflect their awareness and understanding of global challenges and their proactive role in addressing them.Philippe Duhamel remarked on the vital role of youth in confronting climate change challenges and advancing the climate agenda across Jordan. He expressed satisfaction with the partnership between the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Youth, and UNICEF, which will enable young climate leaders to join the official Jordanian delegation at COP29.Duhamel noted that this opportunity will allow young participants to network with their peers from different countries and contribute to global discussions, enhancing their experiences and learning from successful models that can be applied in Jordan.