Jordanian Football Stars Naimat, Taamari Nominated For AFC Annual Awards

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) - Jordanian stars Yazan Naimat and Musa Taamari are set to represent Jordan on the international stage as nominees for prestigious awards at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Annual Awards 2023.The event will take place on Tuesday at Seoul's Grand Peace Palace, Kyung Hee University, with senior football officials, including AFC President Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa and President Gianni Infantino, in attendance.Naimat is nominated for the AFC Player of the Year award, following an outstanding season highlighted by his four-goal performance that propelled Jordan to their first-ever AFC Asian Cup Final in Qatar, where they finished as runners-up.His contributions were pivotal in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, where he led Jordan's offense with three goals in the second qualifying round, helping the Nashama top their group.Taamari, Jordan's first player in France's Ligue 1 with Montpellier, is contending for the AFC Asian International Player of the Year award. His achievements underscore the rising profile of Jordanian football, which has seen marked progress on the path to a potential 2026 World Cup debut.This year's ceremony in Seoul will present 21 awards, including the newly established AFC Asian International Player of the Year (Women).The AFC President praised Korea's organization and facilities, celebrating the ceremony as a fitting tribute to the talent and effort of Asia's footballing elite.Reflecting on the past season, Sheikh Salman highlighted the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 as a landmark event, reinforcing Asia's prominence in global football.