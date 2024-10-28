Jordan Pushes To Boost Exports, Strengthen Economic Partnership, Says Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) - of Industry, Trade, and Yarub Qudah emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing Jordanian products' competitiveness and expanding their global reach.Qudah highlighted efforts to capitalize on Jordan's free trade agreements with numerous countries, aiming to boost exports and overcome sectoral challenges.In a meeting on Monday with the Chairman, Director-General, and members of the Jordan Exporters Association (JEA), Qudah affirmed the government's ongoing initiatives to support national exports and foster growth across various sectors. These efforts are expected to increase market penetration internationally, contribute to economic growth, and create additional job opportunities.He also referenced recent Cabinet-approved policies, building on previous measures, to support industrial and export sectors. Among these is the decision to exempt profits from service exports from income tax, aiming to stimulate growth within service-oriented exports.The minister outlined several governmental support programs for industry, including an industry support fund and projects by the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation and Jordan Exports company.He reiterated the government's commitment to a productive partnership with the private sector, recognizing its pivotal role in economic activity and its capacity to provide expertise and innovative solutions to tackle economic challenges.Members of the JEA commended the government's ongoing partnership with the private sector and welcomed the tax exemption on service exports. They noted that the decision would positively impact exports and bolster the national economy.