Labor Minister Discusses Collaboration With UN On Employment And Women's Empowerment

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) -- Khalid Bakkar and UN Resident Coordinator Sheri Ritsema-Anderson explored avenues for enhanced collaboration on labor issues, focusing on initiatives such as the National Employment Program, women's empowerment, and partnerships with the Vocational Training Corporation.Minister Bakkar highlighted the critical role of UN agencies in advancing projects designed to enhance skill development in the labor market.He emphasized the importance of updating curricula and training programs to better align with needs.The Minister also reiterated the ministry's commitment to boosting women's participation in the workforce and ensuring that job opportunities are gender-responsive.He pointed to the ongoing need for comprehensive assessments of development programs to ensure they achieve their intended outcomes.Additionally, Bakkar stressed Jordan's efforts, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, to provide a conducive environment for refugees amid diminishing international support.He called for renewed commitment from international institutions to bolster Jordan's stability and development efforts.Anderson responded by reaffirming the UN's dedication to partnering with the Ministry of Labor across various initiatives, acknowledging the productive collaboration that has characterized their relationship.The meeting was attended by key representatives, including Randa Abu Hassan, UNDP Resident Representative; Philippe Duamelle, UNICEF Representative in Jordan; Amal Mowafi, Regional Employment Expert at the International Labor Organization; Maria Stavropoulou, UNHCR Country Representative; Mohammed Othman Akram, Director of the UN Project Services Office; and Nicolas Burniat, UN Women Country Representative.This dialogue underscores the ongoing commitment to enhancing labor conditions and support systems in Jordan, particularly for vulnerable populations such as women and refugees.