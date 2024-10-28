Aqaba Gears Up For 2024 Ayla Triathlon Championship With Global, Local Athletes

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Oct. 28 (Petra) -- Aqaba is gearing up to host the 2024 Ayla Triathlon Championship, welcoming broad international and local participation. Ayla Oasis Development Company has finalized its preparations for the event, which will begin on Friday, November 1.The Championship is a major event on Aqaba's sports and calendar this year, featuring intense competition among over 150 athletes, including both professional and amateur triathletes from around the world. The race will take place in Ayla's stunning natural landscape, offering a blend of sea and mountains.Additionally, the International Triathlon Union has announced a training camp in Aqaba from October 22 to 28. The camp will host 20 athletes from various countries, aiming to enhance their skills and prepare them for upcoming international competitions under the guidance of renowned Italian coach Francesco Visari.In recent days, technical teams from Ayla and the Triathlon Association have been working tirelessly to ensure all logistical and technical arrangements are complete, aiming for an outstanding event that showcases the progress of Jordan and the Aqaba Special Economic Zone.Preparations include setting up race routes within Ayla, starting from the beach for the swimming leg, followed by a running track, and concluding with a cycling route framed by water features, greenery, and Ayla's sports, leisure, residential, and hotel facilities.Sahl Dudin, Managing Director of Ayla Oasis Development Company, expressed enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to welcome participants to this year's championship. We're excited to host a refreshed edition with broad participation, and we expect it to be a great success. At Ayla, we aim to elevate Aqaba and Jordan's status on the global sports, tourism, and entertainment map. We are leveraging our world-class infrastructure for various sports while showcasing Ayla's tourism assets and organizational capabilities to host major events and promote both Ayla and Jordan's tourism sector."Dudin emphasized Ayla's ongoing commitment to utilizing its state-of-the-art infrastructure for both individual and team sports. Ayla offers hotel accommodations, residential and logistical facilities, as well as shopping and entertainment services, all of which support major events and boost tourism in the Aqaba Special Economic Zone.Tarek Al Khayyat, President of the Jordanian Triathlon Association, highlighted the importance of the Championship in promoting national sports, enhancing competitiveness, and developing local athletes through international exposure.He commended Ayla for its central role in organizing this year's event and its continuous cooperation with sports institutions, benefiting Jordanian youth. Ayla's efforts have significantly advanced the triathlon scene in Jordan, achieving notable results on the international stage.