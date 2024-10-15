Natrol® Brand Unveils New Sleep Spiral Survey Discovering Root Causes Of Sleep Challenges For Women

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

According to findings from Natrol ®, the nation's leading sleep aid brand^, and its new Sleep Spiral Survey*, 45% of women ages 40 - 60 say they are losing more than two hours of sleep a night due to spiraling thought while 10% of women report they are losing four or more hours of sleep a night.

The survey was conducted as part of Natrol's commitment to supporting sleep health, helping consumers live a life more present by sleeping more and spiraling less.

"Women are juggling more than ever – caring for their children, supporting their significant other, looking after aging parents, managing their career, balancing friendships and finances – all while trying to prioritize their own health," said Rebekah Lyle, Chief Marketing Officer at Natrol. "Getting restorative sleep can be difficult, often leading to overthinking at night and entering a sleep spiral that's hard to escape, leaving them feeling drained the next day. As sleep experts, we wanted to better understand how often this happens, for how long, and the most common stressors that cause women to have spiraling thoughts that result in hours of lost sleep."

Natrol's Sleep Spiral Survey identified the frequency and real-life pressures that lead to sleepless nights. According to its findings, seven in ten (72%) women report having trouble falling asleep at night and almost nine in ten (87%) have trouble staying asleep during the night.

Some additional staggering findings from Natrol's Sleep Spiral Survey include:



One in three (31%) of women ages 40-60 say that their difficulty sleeping is worse now than it was one year ago. Half (56%) believe their sleep quality is about the same as last year. Only one in ten (13%) feel like their sleep quality has improved over this time. About half of women (50%) said personal finances are the most likely stressor preventing them from falling asleep every night or at least very often.

"We uncovered that one in four women are very often simply giving up trying to fall asleep at night because of spiraling thoughts, so it's apparent that many are struggling with significant sleep challenges that can impact their next day and the days ahead," remarked Lyle. "The findings from the Sleep Spiral Survey highlight that women need effective strategies and solutions that can help them regain control of their sleep and overall well-being."

About Natrol LLC

Born from a passion to improve human wellness worldwide, Natrol is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high quality, innovative products that support the health of its consumers to help promote the quality of everyday life. Founded in 1980, Natrol has evolved over the past four decades into one of the most recognized brands in the Vitamin, Mineral and Supplement category. In the U.S., Natrol is a Sleep Solution authority and is the #1 brand of Melatonin.^ The brand develops high quality supplements for five vital health areas – Sleep, Immunity, Brain Health, Mood & Stress, and Beauty. Natrol distributes domestically as well as internationally in over 40 countries. Visit Natrol for more information.

*The Natrol Sleep Spiral Survey was a random opt-in survey of 2,000 U.S. females ages 40-60 commissioned by Natrol between August 27-September 3, 2024, and conducted by

Bridge Market Research LLC. Margin of error +/- 2.2% at the 95% confidence level