‘The Miranda Brothers’ Poster Offers A Peek Into Compelling Sports Drama

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) The poster of the upcoming streaming movie 'The Miranda Brothers' was unveiled on Tuesday. It shows the characters of Harshvardhan Rane and Meezaan Jafri in two different settings, one where Harshvardhan spins a on his fingertip, and the other where he points a gun to a guy's head at point blank range.

The is directed by Sanjay Gupta, who is known for 'Zinda' and 'Kaante'. The film is a sports drama, packed with emotional depth and fueled by a powerful revenge saga, promises to bring a fresh to the genre. It blends physical intensity with a deeply personal story of redemption.

Talking about the film, Harshvardhan Rane said,“This role has pushed me both physically and emotionally. Working with Sanjay sir is a dream, and 'The Miranda Brothers' is unlike anything I've done before. I can't wait for the audience to experience this journey with us”.

Meezaan Jafri said,“The dynamic between the brothers in the film is electric. There's love, rivalry, and a burning need for justice, which makes this story special. I've poured my heart into this role, and it's been a privilege to work with this incredible team”.

For director Sanjay Gupta 'The Miranda Brothers' is more than a sports drama. It's a story of resilience and vengeance.

He said,“I'm confident Harsh and Meezaan's performances will leave a lasting impact. For me, it's essential to break away from the usual casting patterns and invest in actors who bring something different to the table. The film is about brotherhood, vengeance, and grit, and these two are set to deliver something extraordinary”.

'The Miranda Brothers' produced by Sanjay Gupta and Anuradha Gupta under White feather Films, is set to drop on JioCinema Premium on October 25.