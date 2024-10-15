WOMEN’S EPIC ANNOUNCES CASH PODIUM PRIZES, EVENT ACTIVITIES, AND MYRIAD GIFTS FOR ALL RACERS

(MENAFN- Dubaisc)

Dubai, UAE, 8 October 2024: Dubai’s newest Women-only trail running event, Women’s Epic today confirmed the prize money available for the three races taking place at Dubai Parks and Resort on 19 October in cooperation with Dubai Sports Council. Additionally, Women’s Epic has confirmed a series of sessions for the race attendees and the full scope of the Swag bag items that are part of every Women’s Epic race.



Lauren Taylor, Women’s Epic Emcee, who will hand over the Podium prizes on the day, was pleased to announce that all three of the Women’s Epic race distances will receive a cash prize for the podium winners. Commenting on the event, she said: “This is our first event of the season, and we are thrilled to see so many people signing up to take part.



“We recognise that women of all backgrounds and abilities will be taking part on Saturday 19 October and we welcome all. The winners of each race will receive 750 AED, second place 500 AED, and third place 250 AED. This is of course on top of the great swag bag that every racer will receive for taking part.”



Women Epic have partnered with a number of Dubai’s positive female bodies to provide a schedule of activities open to all racers. On the Friday afternoon, SheroLife – a UAE only, one-of-a-kind fitness community designed by women, will be running sessions on Neuro Yoga, an Empowered Women discussion, and a Journey into Deep Calm Breathwork whilst Kata Toth, a Dubai Yoga professional will be running a free session for all the racers on Saturday morning after the race at Lapita Hotel, Dubai Parks and Resort.



Jesse Akister, host of the SheroLife activities and Women’s Epic Ambassador, said: “The ladies at Women Epic are putting together a great event. We look forward to running our SheroLife workshops throughout the weekend, bringing valuable wellness sessions to the event and welcoming everyone to our classes”.



Stephanie Cartwright, Women’s Epic Project leader for the UAE added: “The Women’s Epic brand is more than just the race. The sessions being put on by Sherolife and Kata Toth are available for everyone who is taking part with limited availability. Every racer will receive one of the Epic Swag Bags. These include items amazing socks from Gym Sox, delicious beverage options, beauty must-haves and so much more.



Further key supporters and partners for the Women’s Epic event include Hydote, who will be providing their electrolytes for hydration support and Gulfa Water who will be supplying water with various water stalls along the course. Additionally, Female Fusion, a global community, will have an activation at the event, offering opportunities for participants to connect and engage. Emirates Hospital will also be present to ensure participant safety.



The Women’s Epic race is a female-only Trail run, covering distances of 5km, 10km, and 20km. The race is taking place at Dubai Parks and Resorts, with amazing pre and post-race activities taking place at Lapita Hotel, Dubai Parks and Resorts.



Tickets are on sale now with prices starting from 150 AED. Every race ticket also includes a t-shirt, a unique race-finished necklace, with the swag bag that has a value greater than the price of the ticket. Hotel packages including one or two nights stay, plus packages for the Women’s Epic activities or a one-day pass are also available.





