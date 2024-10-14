Foreign Minister Says Israeli Crimes Will Not Stop Unless Netanyahu, 'Extremist' Ministers Held Accountable

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that Israel will not stop its war crimes in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon unless prime minister and his "extremist" ministers are held accountable.

In a statement on X, Safadi said: "Israel will not stop its war crimes in Gaza, the West & Lebanon unless Netanyahu and his radical extremist ministers are held accountable.

"They would not have been able to launch all these aggressions, including against UNFIL, had it not been for the impunity with which the international community continues to provide them, and the weapons that many countries are still sending to them," the minister said.

He added that after a year of war, massacres, and ethnic cleansing in Gaza, with thousands displaced, killed, and injured in the West Bank and Lebanon, including journalists, humanitarian workers, Lebanese soldiers, and UNIFIL members, there is no excuse for the UN Security Council not to fulfill its duties.

The Security Council must lift Israel's immunity and impose a ban on all arms sales to Israel, the minister stressed.

Safadi said that countries genuinely seeking to end the dangerous regional escalation and aiming for peace and security in the Middle East must immediately stop supplying Israel with the weapons it uses in its aggression.

He called for the enactment of Chapter VII to force Israel to comply with international law and end all its illegal wars immediately.

"Otherwise, this extremist Israeli government will undermine the credibility of international law and institutions, dragging the region into the depths of a full-scale regional war, with repercussions far beyond the region's borders," Safadi added.