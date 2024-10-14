Momcozy Launches The Dinerpal High Chair For A Cozy Holiday Season

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Momcozy introduces the versatile DinerPal High Chair, designed to grow with your child from infancy through adulthood.

DENVER, COLORADO, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As families gather for holiday celebrations, mealtimes become a cherished opportunity to connect and create lasting memories. The Momcozy DinerPal High Chair has been thoughtfully designed to help parents create these moments without the hassle of outgrowing baby gear.









The DinerPal High Chair offers five seating modes, making it the perfect choice for babies as young as six months through adulthood, with a weight capacity of 308 lbs. Whether used as a feeding chair, a high chair for toddlers, a learning tower, or even an adult dining chair, this convertible baby high chair provides comfort and support at every stage of your child's development.

Both the seat and footrest support 7 height positions, so parents can easily customize the chair to suit their child's needs. Its ergonomic design promotes upright posture, making it one of the best high chairs for babies during mealtimes.

Safety is a top priority for Momcozy, and the DinerPal High Chair reflects this with its five-point harness, stable triangular frame, and silicone rubber feet that prevent tipping or skidding. Made from FSC-certified beechwood and FDA-approved plastic, this durable and stylish high chair for babies meets ASTM and EN safety standards.

Parents will also appreciate the DinerPal's easy-to-clean features. The chair comes with a spacious, dishwasher-safe tray that accommodates most suction bowls, while the chair itself is simple to wipe down. The machine-washable harness adds another layer of convenience, making it one of the best high chairs for feeding and play.

"At Momcozy, we understand that the holiday season is a time for family, celebration, and creating memories. With the DinerPal High Chair, we wanted to offer parents a product that grows with their child and makes mealtimes more enjoyable and worry-free." Said a Momcozy Brand Representative.

Since 2018, Momcozy has been a leader in offering products that meet the needs of mothers across 60 countries and regions. With the launch of the DinerPal High Chair , Momcozy continues its commitment to growth and innovation by expanding its baby gear category.

The Momcozy DinerPal High Chair will be available for pre-order starting October 13, 2024, at , and will soon be available on Momcozy's Amazon flagship store.

About Momcozy

Momcozy is a global mother and baby brand, serving over 3 million* mothers in more than 60 countries and regions. Since 2018, we've evolved to meet the unique needs of moms and their families, offering a range of products from pregnancy through early motherhood. Momcozy always put moms first, delivering innovative solutions, comfort, and support to bring joy and ease to their journeys.

*Data as of July 2024 from Amazon official platform

For media inquiries, please contact: ...







CONTACT: Anna Jiang pr at momcozy.com