Free Financial Recovery Assistance Available For Survivors Of Recent Hurricanes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nonprofit Money Management International helps those impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton through Project Porchlight

STAFFORD, Texas, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The disaster recovery process can be long and painstaking, but it doesn't have to be navigated alone. Money Management International (MMI), a nonprofit counseling agency, offers free financial recovery counseling and personalized assistance for disaster survivors through Project Porchlight .

Project Porchlight is a one-year program and available to anyone in the United States who has been impacted by a natural disaster. Project Porchlight can accelerate recovery by helping survivors understand their rights, responsibilities, and options as they move from crisis to control after a disaster.

REASONS PEOPLE SEEK POST-DISASTER FINANCIAL RECOVERY COUNSELING:



Their income or employment has been interrupted due to the disaster.

Their home was damaged and they are juggling extra housing expenses or paying for items not covered by insurance.

They feel overwhelmed and confused by the FEMA aid or insurance application or appeal process.

They've fallen behind on loan payments and want to minimize damage to their credit report.

They've experienced increased out-of-pocket expenses and aren't able keep up with all their bills. They've tapped savings, retirement, credit cards, or loans to finance their recovery and want to minimize the long-term negative impact to their finances.

THREE MAIN COMPONENTS TO PROJECT PORCHLIGHT:



Assessing disaster impact and developing a recovery plan | We know that every disaster and household is unique. Our disaster recovery specialist will take the time to understand the challenges and create a plan to bring survivors back to“normal” as quickly as possible.

Assisting with FEMA aid and insurance paperwork | Our trained professionals guide survivors through the application and appeals process. At the same time, we provide tips and tools to manage financial obligations while awaiting aid or insurance payments. Monthly support from a recovery specialist | A Project Porchlight counselor will be in regular contact for up to one year, providing guidance, encouragement, and resources throughout the recovery process.

To get help from MMI's Project Porchlight, call 877.833-1742 or visit .

MoneyManagement.org Experts available for interviews:

Kate Bulger , Vice President of Business Development, MMI

About MMI

Money Management International (MMI) has been at the forefront of financial health solutions for over 65 years. As a leading nonprofit organization, MMI is dedicated to changing how America overcomes financial challenges by delivering timely and expert guidance. Recognized by major financial organizations and media outlets, MMI's programs help individuals reach their financial goals and foster a life of financial wellness. Learn more atText> .

Media Contacts:

Thomas Nitzsche, 404.490.2227, ...

Lori Geary, 404.551.2151, ...

CONTACT: Thomas Nitzsche Money Management International 404.490.2227 ... Lori Geary Lexicon Strategies 404.551.2151 ...