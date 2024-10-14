Salman Khan To Munawar Faruqui: Here's Who Else On Lawrence Bishnoi's Hit-List

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The brutal killing of former Maharashtra and NCP leader Baba Siddique , who shared a good relationship with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty and several other celebrities, has shocked the fraternity. The authorities are examining the involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who had earlier threatened Salman Khan several times and has reportedly claimed responsibility for Siddique's murder.

This is not the first time the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has targeted a celebrity. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has previously allegedly claimed that Sidhu Moosewala was assassinated by the Bishnoi gang to avenge the killing of Vikramjit Singh.

India Today, in an exclusive report, has claimed access to the gang's hit-list as revealed by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in jail, to NIA during interrogation. Some of these individuals have already met violent ends, while others remain on the gang's radar.

Here is a look at the alleged hit-list of celebrities who have been targeted or attacked by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khanis the prime target of the Bishnoi gang in the Indian film industry. According to NIA documents, the Bollywood superstar is on Bishnoigang target after the actor's alleged involvement in the black buck shooting case in 1998. In 2018, Bishnoi threatened the Bollywood star during his court appearance.“We will kill Salman Khan in Jodhpur. Everyone will know once we take action.”

Recently in April 2024, a firing took place outside Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. The initial probes revealed that Khan's home was targeted when gunmen fired multiple shots before fleeing. No one was injured in the incident.

According to a report in Times Now, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui is also on the 'hitlist' of Bishnoi gang. The report said that when Munawar attended an event in Delhi in September, two henchmen followed him to Delhi, but their plan was foiled after intelligence agencies alerted about the sinister plan and the comedian was moved back to Mumbai amid tight security.

According to the India Today report Shaganpreet Singh, the manager of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, is also on the target list of the Bishnoi gang.

The gang believes Shaganpreet provided shelter to the killers of Vicky Middukhera, a close associate of his who was shot dead in Mohali in August 2021. Bishnoi wants to avenge the killing.

Mandeep Dhariwal earned himself a spot on Bishnoi's hit-list by helping the killers of Vicky Middukhera. Dhariwal was shot dead in the Philippines, with the Goldy Brar gang, affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claiming responsibility for the killing.

According to Mumbai Police Baba Siddiqui's son Zeeshan Siddiqui is also in the hit-list ofBishnoi gang. The police saidthe accused arrested in Baba Siddiqui's murder, were given a contract to kill Zeeshan also. The accused claimed during interrogation that both Zeeshan and Baba Siddiqui were on the target and they were ordered to fire on anyone they found. Zeeshan Siddiqui, son of Baba Siddiqui had received threats a few days before the incident took place.

Gangster Kaushal Chaudhary, currently lodged in a Gurugram jail, is also in thew hit-list of Bishnoi gang. Chaudhary was accused of supplying weapons to the killers of Middukhera.

Gangster Amit Dagar is also on Bishnoi gang's hit-list. Dagar was allegedly involved in the murder of Middukhera. He is also close ally of Kaushal Chaudhary, another target in the hit-list.