Why Dutch Parliament Evolves Into Centre Of Armenian Separatism?

Elnur Enveroglu
The anti-Azerbaijani statements made in some European state
institutions do not seem so surprising. Some time ago, the
pro-Armenian narratives that were uttered by the representatives
who opposed Azerbaijan in the meeting hall of PACE are still
echoing in the ears. It is such a viral effect that it is
impossible to recover or get rid of it.
Unfortunately, in recent days, the Dutch Parliament has been
seriously infected and begun to join this trend, which is already
widespread in Europe, albeit unwillingly. The separatist-leaning
opinions often voiced in the parliament hall are based on the fact
that the separatist forces, which could no longer find a way out in
Armenia, opt to influence the European political institutions.
In Europe's political realm, this step of the Netherlands is
literally a spontaneous step. Considering that the economic
relations between the Netherlands and Azerbaijan have been rapidly
developing in various fields since the 2010s, the reason for such
instability in its parliamentary system can be given only one name:
corrupt politicians who changed the interests of the state to
personal gains.
Yes, unfortunately, nowadays, such political activities have
become a trend, especially in Europe. Following the example of its
western neighbour (US congressmen), European political circles have
already made it a tradition to make blackmail and biassed claims
against states thanks to large amounts of bribes and dirty money
channelled through the Armenian lobbies.
On the eve of the meeting of the EU Council of Foreign
Ministers, a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Dutch
Parliament attended by the head of the Dutch Ministry of Foreign
Affairs, Caspar Veldkamp, in which two resolutions related to the
AR, were presented during the hearings. The question arises as to
what these resolutions can be related to during the processes of
peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan...
When you get acquainted with the author and the content of the
resolution, it immediately becomes clear that this is a provocative
game deliberately prepared by the Armenian lobby.
In addition, in the said resolution, it is noted that Azerbaijan
as though attacked the so-called "Nagorno Karabagh" and destroyed
the so-called "Artsakh monuments" there.
Armenian separatism, which has risen to a world record in
brazenness, impudently uses the name of UNESCO and spreads an
appeal for the protection of Azerbaijani monuments that have been
distorted during the occupation of Garabagh in the last three
decades.
Obviously, Armenia is continuing this ridiculous propaganda to
evade responsibility regarding the compensation of trillions of
dollars of damage caused to Azerbaijan during the First Garabagh
War.
What is the Armenian authorities' reaction to
this?
Official Yerevan remains silent and waits for the right time,
faithfully serving its secret mission. If the position of Yerevan
supports its words on peacemaking, then the official state websites
of Armenia would not have exaggeratedly published this puppet show
in the Dutch Parliament. It seems that everyone, from the country's
prime minister Pashinyan to its smallest official body, has become
a skilled master of showing one performance in words but different
in practice.
The Armenian propaganda machine, which could not overpower
Azerbaijan in PACE, has now begun to involve the Dutch government
in their dirty games. However, a representative of the state and
government, who has a real understanding of diplomacy and law,
cannot express such biassed and unfounded opinions about the
territorial integrity of an internationally recognised country. If
such ridiculous claims are made today in the Dutch Parliament,
PACE, or the European Parliament, can its resolution written with
the power of bribery, its parliament, as well as its court, be
taken seriously?
