New Energy Era, Innovation Sets Sail: Hinen To Showcase At All Energy Australia 2024

Hinen's Product Highlights:



H5000s Inverter: A 5kW single-phase hybrid inverter with 200% oversizing capability for maximized solar harnessing.

B5000 Battery: A 5kWh low-voltage battery with comprehensive safety features, including temperature monitoring and intelligent BMS control.

H12000t Inverter: A 12kW three-phase inverter that accommodates 100% unbalanced loads, and can achieve 72kW output power in parallel to meet diverse energy needs.

B7700M-H Battery Module: A high-voltage battery module with a 7.7kWh capacity, capable of 45A continuous current for robust performance.

A10000s All-in-One System: This 10kW single-phase hybrid all-in-one residential energy storage system integrates a photovoltaic inverter, energy storage converter, battery, and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) in one device, featuring four MPPT channels. Its 230V/63A off-grid output power can reach up to 15kW, supporting full household load backup and providing uninterrupted power supply. Smart Monitoring with Hinen APP : Real-time battery status, voltage, current, temperature, and alerts ensure seamless management and safety.



Moving Forward Together, Creating the Future

"We are thrilled to showcase our latest energy storage solutions at All Energy Australia," said Steve, Hinen's Australian representative. "Our products aim to support Australia's energy transition. We look forward to connecting with industry professionals, witnessing cutting-edge technology, and exploring a smarter, more efficient, and sustainable energy future together."

About Hinen

Founded in 2004, Hinen Group is a publicly listed electronics company (stock code 300787) known for its leading product capabilities, R&D strength, and manufacturing technology. Hinen New Energy, its subsidiary, focuses on the R&D, production, and sales of residential energy storage solutions, committed to achieving global household energy independence. Hinen takes pride in its Australian operations and is dedicated to providing high-quality localized services to the local market.

Hinen looks forward to meeting you at All Energy Australia 2024 to explore the future of home energy storage. Visit booth K113 to experience Hinen's innovative energy solutions.

